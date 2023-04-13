Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs SRH Match | D3 Guide | IPL 2023 — Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 19 of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14. Here's our D3 guide for the KKR vs SRH contest.
 By Sandip Pawar Thu, 13 Apr 2023
KKR's Rinku Singh struck five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans.

Match Details

Date: 14th April 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata 

Time: 7:30 PM IST 

Dependable Trio for D3 

  • Rahul Tripathi (SRH) [Captain]: Batting at number three, the Sunrisers batter scored a magnificent 74 not-out in 48 balls against Punjab Kings. Tripathi was terrific for them last season as well, when he scored over 400 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 158. Tripathi is an excellent player of spin and will be crucial against spin twins of KKR. He will be our captain for this contest. 

  • Rinku Singh (KKR): The man who pulled off the greatest heist in T20 cricket, Rinku Singh is in the form of his life. Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes in the final five balls against Gujarat Titans to pull off an impossible-looking win. He had scored 46 off 33 against RCB as well. With the kind of form he's in, you can buy Rinku's Rario player card and earn big bucks.

  • Umran Malik (SRH): The fastest bowler from India and arguably in the whole IPL, Umran Malik has the ability to rattle the KKR batting unit. He will be Hyderabad's most important bowler in this fixture. Malik has taken four wickets in three games this season, including 2 for 32 in the previous game. Get his Rario card and you could win great rewards. 

 

Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

