Date: 14th April 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Rahul Tripathi (SRH) [Captain]: Batting at number three, the Sunrisers batter scored a magnificent 74 not-out in 48 balls against Punjab Kings. Tripathi was terrific for them last season as well, when he scored over 400 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 158. Tripathi is an excellent player of spin and will be crucial against spin twins of KKR. He will be our captain for this contest.

Rinku Singh (KKR): The man who pulled off the greatest heist in T20 cricket, Rinku Singh is in the form of his life. Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes in the final five balls against Gujarat Titans to pull off an impossible-looking win. He had scored 46 off 33 against RCB as well. With the kind of form he's in, you can buy Rinku's Rario player card and earn big bucks.