RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather & Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will come up against each other in Match 24 of the IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17th, 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started the tournament on a high, winning their first match against Mumbai Indians but fell off the track with two consecutive defeats. However, they are coming on the back of a dominating win over the Capitals last Saturday and will be keen to build a good momentum going forward. Their top order has been brilliant with the bat but the middle order remains unsuccessful so far. There has been a major improvement with the ball as skipper Faf du Plessis will be hoping his bowlers continue their good job.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a defeat against Rajasthan Royals at home. They will be hoping to bounce back into winning ways and continue their dominance over RCB in the recent past. They are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table with two defeats and two wins. MS Dhoni will be hoping his batters to come good in this match after being the major reason behind their defeat against the Royals.

Both the teams have four points each and will be hoping to climb up the ladder in the points table with another two points from this match.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 24

Date

17th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru is a good one for the batters. Even though it was a bit on the drier side in the last match here, it is expected to be another belter for this evening game. The first innings total is expected to be around 200. Team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Josh Hazlewood joined RCB’s squad last friday and is expected to be available for this match.

MS Dhoni had difficulties in his knee in the game against Rajasthan Royals. His availability for this match is uncertain.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak V.

Impact Players Probables: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Players Probables: Akash Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction:

RCB is expected to win this match against Chennai Super Kings as they have a much more balanced squad. The two teams are almost on par in terms of batting but RCB are a bit better in terms of bowling.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is off to a great start, scoring three half centuries in four matches so far. He is currently the third highest run scorer in the tournament as of writing with 214 runs at an average of 71.33. Moreover, Virat has the highest number of runs against Chennai as a RCB player. He has nearly 1000 runs against Chennai at an average of 38.19.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will be another great captaincy choice for this match. He has a very dominating record against the Bangalore franchise, especially with the ball. Nobody has taken more wickets (18) than Jadeja in matches involving these two sides. He is coming on the back of two very good matches with the ball, taking five wickets in total. In addition, his batting down the order and fielding abilities makes his case even more stronger.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a safe captaincy option for Chennai in this match. He got off to a great start with the bat and is currently their highest run scorer in the tournament with 197 runs in four games. In addition, the Chennai opener has 181 runs against RCB in his short IPL career at an average of 45.2.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube will be a great differential pick for this match. The former RCB all-rounder has faced his former franchise on two occasions and made major difference with the bat on both the occasions. In two matches, Dube has 141 against RCB at a strike rate of 180.8, including an unbeaten 95 in his last outing against them.

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana had a forgetful first game of the season against Rajasthan. However, he is expected to bounce back against RCB in this match and will surely be a great differential pick for your XI. RCB’s poor abilities against mystery spinners and moreover, Theekshana last year’s heroics with the ball against them makes him one of the best differential picks for this fixture.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is one of the first names in most of the XIs. However, it is advisable to not pick the New Zealander for this game considering RCB’s terrific form with the new ball.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team