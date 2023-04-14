RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, Playing XI, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20: Dream11 Team, Weather & Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team News, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals. They have a much better batting and bowling unit than Delhi Capitals, and the home conditions will favour them as well.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their 2023 campaign with a convincing win over the Mumbai Indians but couldn't not really continue their momentum and lost the next two matches. As a result they have only two points in three and are placed seventh in the points table. Their batting looks in great form but the middle order is still pretty much untested. Skipper Faf du Plessis will be hoping his bowlers have a better game as they were the biggest reason behind their two back to back defeats. They have a 100% record in the last three games between these two sides.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have had a horrible start to their campaign, losing each of their first four games so far. Skipper David Warner has been scoring runs consistently with pretty much zero contribution from the rest of Delhi's batting. They will be hoping to get some batting form back from their trip to Bengaluru on a batting beauty. In bowling, Anrich Nortje will continue to lead the pack. Skipper Warner will be hoping his side to bounce back and get back to winning ways before it's too late.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20

Date

15th April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been an absolute belter. Batters have enjoyed playing on this surface with bowlers finding it really hard to settle. Seamers might get some initial help but it will be all about the batters in the major part of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 205. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Wanindu Hasaranga has joined the RCB squad and is expected to start in this match. Khaleel Ahmed missed DC's last match due to an injury. His availibility is still uncertain.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact Players Probables: Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Players Probables: Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals. They have a much better batting and bowling unit than Delhi Capitals, and the home conditions will favour them as well.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is looking in top form this season. He has two half centuries already and both of them came at RCB's home ground. He will once again start as the best captaincy pick for this match against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. The RCB opener already has 164 runs in three games. Overall he has an average above of 52 with almost 950 runs against Delhi in IPL.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will be another great captaincy pick for this match. He is coming on the back of a brilliant half century in the last match, scoring 59 off 29. He also scored half centuries in the last two matches against Delhi. Overall, he has an average of 41 against the Capitals including two half centuries in five innings.

David Warner: David Warner is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament as of writing this. He has 209 already in four games at an average of above 50, including three half centuries. He is also coming on the back of two back to back half centuries. In addition, he also scored a half century against RCB when these two sides met last time.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror will be a great differential pick for this match. The left hander has not got much of an opportunity in this tournament so far but can make a huge difference in this match in the RCB middle order.

Mukesh Kumar: Mukesh Kumar will once again start as one of the best differential picks. He has not been one of the first names for most of the teams in Dream11. He is selected by only 16% of the teams as of now. He has taken four wickets in last two matches and is expected to be a difference maker to your points tally in this match as well.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has not been able convert his chances in all the matches he has played so far. In addition, RCB seamers have been brilliant with the new ball in the powerplay. It is advisable to not pick Prithvi Shaw in this game.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team