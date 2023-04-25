Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs KKR D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 36

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 36 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. Here's our D3 guide for this RCB vs KKR contest.

Match Details

Date: 26th April 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) [Captain]: This Australian superstar has been a different beast in the IPL for RCB. He has been incredible in the ongoing tournament, scoring 253 runs at a strike rate of 189 while averaging 42. Maxwell obliterated Rajasthan Royals in the previous game with a stunning 77 off 44. He's their best player of spin and will be crucial against the spin trio of KKR. Maxwell will be our captain for this fixture.

Rinku Singh (KKR): The last time these two teams met, Rinku Singh scored 46 off 33 balls. He has been in terrific form for KKR this season, amassing 233 runs at an average of 58 and strike rate of 157. He has smashed two half centuries in the process. Rinku Singh remains a key player for KKR and he could make you win big bucks on D3.

Mohammed Siraj (RCB): In what is one of the best season performances by a fast bowler in recent times, Mohammed Siraj has led the RCB bowling attack well. He has taken 13 wickets from seven matches at an economy of 7.14. His best figures of the season read 4 for 21 against Punjab Kings. Get a Mohammed Siraj Rario card and you could win big prizes on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

The two arch rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns in this return fixture at M Chinnaswamy stadium. The two teams had met at Eden Gardens earlier this season, where KKR had hammered RCB by 81 runs. The men in red will be looking for a payback.

RCB have eight points at the halfway stage of IPL 2023, having won four and lost three with the net run-rate reading -0.008. KKR have four points from seven games, winning only two.

RCB are coming off a 7-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at home. Glenn Maxwell was the star of the show with a blistering 77 in just 44 deliveries while Faf du Plessis also made 62 off 39. RCB looked set for 210+ but lost their way at the end, finishing on 189/9. Harshal Patel bowled exceptionally, picking 3 for 32 to hold off Rajasthan.

KKR have lost four in a row, with the recent one being a 47-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Their bowlers were smashed all over the park as CSK posted a massive 235/4. Jason Roy, batting at five, blasted 61 off 26 to threaten the target but others couldn't do much. Rinku Singh scored 53* off 33 but took too late to accelerate.