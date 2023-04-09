RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Lucknow Super Giants are looking more balanced as a team and they’ll be the favourites in this game. They have a balanced batting unit and their bowling line-up also looks much better than that of RCB.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore, after a stellar start, lost their last game against KKR by 81 runs. The bowlers started off well but they were very expensive towards the end and the batters had no answers to KKR’s spin attack. They need to be consistent with both bat and ball and the senior players need to step up. RCB will look to win this game and get back on the winning track.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in their last game. The bowlers set the tone by restricting Hyderabad to just 121 runs and the batters then chased down the target with 5 wickets and 4 overs to spare. Their bowlers have been in top form while the batters have also done well. Lucknow is looking in top form as a team and they’ll look to do well in this game as well.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Date 10th April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be a belter of a wicket and runs will flow in this game. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the small dimension makes life even tougher for the bowlers. There will be some swing for the pacers in the first innings and there will be something for the spinners as well. The average first innings score here is 163 runs. Chasing sides have won 50% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Wanindu Hasaranga will be available for this match.

Wayne Parnell replaces Reece Topley and he will be available for this game.

No such updates from the Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey/Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akashdeep, Mohammad Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Romario Shepherd/Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction:

Lucknow Super Giants are looking more balanced as a team and they’ll be the favourites in this game. They have a balanced batting unit and their bowling line-up also looks much better than that of RCB.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul scored 35 runs in the last match and he looked in good touch. He is one of the best batters in the tournament and can score big once he gets going. Rahul will be a good captaincy choice on an excellent batting deck at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli scored 82* runs in the first game in Bangalore. He has looked in good touch in both games and will be an ideal captaincy pick. Kohli can win games on his own and he will be a must-pick for this match.

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers failed in the last match but he is in sublime form and will be an excellent captaincy option on a belter of a wicket and with him bowl an over or two regularly. He can help you win one-sided in this game.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He hasn’t been in the best of forms but he will bowl in the death overs and can pick up a few wickets on any given day.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan didn’t play in the last match but he is expected to return for this game and he will be an ideal differential pick. He picked up 2 wickets in the first game.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team