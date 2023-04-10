RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Today Match: RCB vs LSG Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 15 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants ?

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Virat Kohli was the top scorer for RCB in their last outing here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season. He scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 49. He is looking in great touch with the bat and is expected to continue his form in this match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday, April 10th 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won one and lost one in the first two games of their campaign. They had a convincing win against Mumbai Indians at home to kick off their season but couldn't continue the momentum and lost the two points from their trip to Kolkata last week. On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants are coming on the back of an outright win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. They have won two of their first three games and as a result are placed third in the points table with four points.

RCB are back at their home and will be looking to bounce back into winning ways. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to register their first ever win against the Bangalore franchise. However, considering RCB's form at home and their records against Lucknow so far, they are expected to win this match.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli was the top scorer for RCB in their last outing here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season. He scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 49. He is looking in great touch with the bat and is expected to continue his form in this match.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis made 96 runs against Lucknow in the only group game between these two sides last year. He also had a great game at the venue last time RCB played against Mumbai, scoring 79 off 43.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul's record against RCB speaks for himself. He has over 600 runs against RCB in his IPL career and averages 76 at the moment. He had a poor start to this season but got some runs under difficult conditions in the last game against SRH. In addition, he made 79 off 58 and finished top-scorer for LKN in the last faceoff between these two sides last year.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

David Willey: David Willey had a brilliant game against KKR last week. He took two wickets and gave away just 16 in his four overs. He is expected to outbowl his teammates in this match as well considering the kind of help the venue provides to bowlers like Willey. His ability to swing the ball is unmatched.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi is another bowler who can come on top in this match. He is currently the fourth highest wicket taker of the tournament with six wickets already in just three games. Considering RCB's shortcomings against spinners in the recent past, Bishnoi will be a player to watch out for.

Mark Wood: Mark Wood is expected to return in this match after missing out the last game due to illness. He has taken eight wickets in just two games, including a five wicket haul in the first game against Delhi Capitals. In addition, even though he went for runs against Chennai Super Kings in his last outing, he managed to take three wickets.