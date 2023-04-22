RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to win this match against Rajasthan Royals as they have been a force to reckon at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their bowling has also started firing and that doesn't bode well for Rajasthan Royals.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers vs Rajasthan Royals Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming on the back of a great win against Punjab Kings away from home. They are now placed at the middle of the table with six points as they have won three of the six matches they played this season so far. They will be looking to carry this momentum from here and take another crucial two points to enter the top four at the halfway mark of the season.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have had a terrific start to the season, winning four of the six matches they played, including one against defending champions Gujarat Titans and are sitting at the top of the points table. However, they are coming into this match with a defeat against Lucknow at home and will be keen to be back into winning ways from their trip to Bengaluru, sustaining their position at the top of the table.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 32

Date

23rd April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a good one to bat. However, as this match will be a day game, the wicket is expected to get difficult for the batters as the game progresses. Therefore, the team that wins the toss should be bowling first. The first innings total is expected to be around 180. Seamers might get some movements initially, especially in the second innings. Batters can score big once they are settled.

Weather Report

The weather in Bangalore is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Josh Hazlewood is expected to be available for this match.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vyshak V, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood/Wayne Parnell.

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Prabhudesai

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Devdutt Paddikal

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is in red hot form as he is currently the highest run scorer of the tournament with 343 runs at an average of 68.60 in six matches including four half centuries. In addition, du Plessis has made more than half centuries in three of the four matches in Bangalore this season. It is advisable to keep him as one of the best options for captaincy ahead of this match.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj will be another great captaincy option ahead of this game. The RCB seamer is currently the tournament’s highest wicket taker with 12 wickets in six games, including seven in Bengaluru at an amazing strike rate of 13.7. He is coming on the back of a four wicket haul against Punjab Kings away from home. In addition, with the kind of form Siraj is in, he is expected to continue to bowl in every phase of the game.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer is currently one of the best T20 finishers in the world. The kind of form he has been in the last couple of seasons is hardly matched by anyone else. He will be a great option of captaincy at Chinnaswamy Stadium considering the nature of the wicket which will do nothing but suit Hetmyer a lot. In addition, RCB is one of the weakest teams with the ball in the death and they will get to face an in-form Hetmyer in this match, who has 159 runs this season in the death at a strike rate of more than 201.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma will be a great differential pick for this game. He is not even selected by 10% of the teams as of writing this. His record against RCB speaks for himself. He has 23 wickets at a strike rate of 15.6 against RCB, including 10 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at a much better strike rate of around 13.

Vyshak V: Vyshak is coming on the back of two very poor matches. However, this is a day game and Vyshak will once again play a crucial role in almost every phase of the game. It is advisable to keep him as one of your differential pick as he can be a huge difference maker to your points tally if opportunity arrives.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is one of the first names in most of the teams ahead of his game. However, he will be a risky choice considering his record against RCB in the recent past or even in his overall career. Since 2019 he has an average of 17.4 against RCB. Moreover, most of the RCB bowlers have a positive match up against the RR skipper.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team