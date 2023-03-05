RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League 2023

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will take on Delhi Capitals Women in Match 2 of the WPL 2023.

Smriti Mandhana will lead the star franchise in their first season of WPL. The team has a good mixture of youth and experience. Their pace attack looks solid, while there is a slight inexperience amongst the spinners. Overall, a solid unit and one of the contenders for the title.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals have a lot of star power in their batting, including the likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp. They will have the experienced Shikha Pandey to lead their bowling, with Jess being another big name as spinner. Overall, another equally solid side and skipper Lanning will be hoping to get her side off to a good start.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

Date: 5th March 2023

Time: 3:30 PM IST

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium is a good one for the batters. Another good game for the batters is on the cards. Seamers might get better help from the conditions in the second innings. The first innings total is expected to be around 170. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur, Komal Zanzad.

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Jasia Akhter, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking equally good on paper. However, RCB Women possess a good experience and young mixture in their batting which might give them the edge against Delhi Capitals Women in this match.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana will be one of the top captaincy choices ahead of this match. The RCB skipper will open the innings at the top and is currently one of the best batters in these conditions.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is expected to bat in the Delhi Capitals' top order as well. Her records in these franchise leagues speaks for herself. She will be another safe captaincy choice to have ahead of this game.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry scored two half centuries in her last two outings at Brabourne Stadium. In addition, her ability with the ball, especially in these conditions might prove to be match defining. It is advisable to keep her as one of captaincy choices for this game.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sahana Pawar: The left arm spinner of RCB can be a top differential pick for this game. She is one of the uncapped players to watch out for in this tournament.

Arundhati Reddy: Arundhati Reddy will be another top differential pick for this game. If opportunity arrives she can add some runs down the order as well, making a good difference in your points tally.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia is a big name in Indian cricket. The star keeper-batter is expected to bat way down the order. So, it is advisable to keep her out of the team ahead of this game.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team







