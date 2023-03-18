RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are taking on Gujarat Giants Women in Match 16 of the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Both the teams need a win to stay alive in the tournament.

RCB Women are coming on the back of the first win of their campaign. They have improved massively in all the departments from the last couple of games. Smriti Mandhana and team will be hoping to continue the winning momentum and get the best out of the little chance they have to qualify for the knockouts.

On the other side, Gujarat Giants are also coming on the back of a brilliant win against Delhi. They are now placed fourth in the points table with two wins in six games. Gujarat got better of RCB when these two met last time earlier in the tournament.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 16

Date: 18th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been a balanced one in the last few games. The pitch has shown some help for the bowlers as the tournament is progressing. Batters cannot come and play shots directly. The first innings score is expected to be around 150. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi/Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are equal on paper and form. However, Royal Challengers Women should start favorites to win this match against Gujarat Giants Women.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far. She has 205 runs at an average of 41 in six games. In addition, she is coming on the back of a brilliant bowling performance against UP in the last game taking three wickets in her spell.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. The star all-rounder scored a brilliant half century in the last game and is currently the fourth highest wicket taker in the tournament with 9 wickets.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine scored a brilliant half century last time these two sides met. She will be another top differential pick considering her batting position at the top and her bowling abilities as well.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is having a terrible season in the WPL. The star Indian opener has performed way below expectations. However, she is too good a player to stay quiet for this long.

Tanuja Kanwer: Tanuja Kanwer will be another great differential pick for this game. The conditions of the pitch will only help her bowling style.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sophia Dunkley: Sophia Dunkley has not performed to her potential except that one half century against RCB earlier in the tournament. It is advisable to keep her out of the XI for this match.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team