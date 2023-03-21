RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League, Match 19

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be up against Mumbai Indians Women in Match 19 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2023).

RCB Women have had a horrible start to their campaign, losing each of their first five games. However, they managed to pick themselves up, breaking their losing streak and won two back to back games. However, they are no longer in the race to the playoffs as they are placed 4th in the points table with two wins in seven games. They will be playing their last league fixture and will be keen to end the tournament on a high with a win.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians Women won five consecutive games at the start but are coming on the back of two consecutive defeats in the last two matches. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her side to bounce back and get back to winning ways before to get back their top spot in the points table. They defeated RCB in their first meeting earlier in the tournament and will be looking to repeat the same to end their league stage on a winning note.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 19

Date: 21st March 2023

Time: 3:30 PM IST

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has shown contrasting behaviors in the last few matches. Batting first has created massive problems for the batters, while the surface is getting better with time for the chasing team. Therefore, the team winning the toss should bowl first. Seamers get initial movements with spinners keeping it tight in the middle overs. Batters can score big once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 150.

Weather Report

The weather in Navi Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nat-Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form Royal Challengers Women should start favorites to win this match against Mumbai Indians Women.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry will be a top captaincy pick for this game. She is currently RCB's second highest run scorer with 224 runs in seven innings, including an unbeaten half century at this venue. In addition, her abilities with the ball makes her case even more stronger as she took three wickets with the ball in her last outing at the venue.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be another top captaincy pick for this match. She has been easily the best all-rounder of the tournament. She is currently MI's second highest run scorer and second highest wicket taker as well. She scored an unbeaten 77 against RCB in her last meeting earlier in the tournament.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine took the WPL by storm when she scored a 36-ball 99 in RCB's last win against Gujarat Giants. The New Zealander is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 266 runs in seven games. In addition, she has been in great bowling form lately, picking three wickets in total in the last two games.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sobhana Asha: Sobhana Asha will be a great differential pick for this game. She grabbed two wickets each in her last two outings at this venue. She is picked by only 13% of the teams as of writing, making her one of the best differential picks ahead of this game.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is still not picked even by half of the teams as of writing this. It is advisable to keep her as one of the first names in this match. It's the last league fixture for RCB and the star opener will be keen to finish the tournament on a high.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia has done consideribly well for MI at the top of the order in this WPL. She is amongst the first names in most of the teams ahead of this game. Considering RCB's recent form with the ball, it is advisable to keep Yastika out of your XI in this match.

