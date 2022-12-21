REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 10 BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades defeated the Brisbane Heat by 22 runs when these two teams met earlier this season. They also won their last game against the Sydney Thunder by 4 wickets. They are looking good as a team but there are areas where they need to improve. They are over-dependent on Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson to do the bulk of the scoring. Bowling is their strength and the bowlers are in good form. Renegades will look to win this game and complete a hat-trick of wins.

This will be the second game for the Brisbane Heat and they will be against the Melbourne Renegades against whom they played their first game. The addition of Matt Renshaw and Michael Neser to the squad will be a huge boost for them. They also need to improve on their batting, especially the opening. They also have a strong bowling unit and they’ll expect them to do well in this game. Brisbane will look to settle the score with the Renegades.



REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Date 21st December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Geelong is expected to be on the slower side. The average first innings score here is 159 runs. It will be good for batting initially and is expected to slow down as the game progresses. Spinners will be important on this wicket. It won’t slow down quite a lot and the batters can play their shots once they are set.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Matt Renshaw and Michael Neser are available for the Brisbane Heat.

Melbourne Renegades have announced an unchanged squad for this game.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley/Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat will be a stronger side compared to the last time when these two sides met as Matt Renshaw and Michael Neser are available for this game. Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, are in excellent form and it’s going to be an even contest between them. Brisbane Heat are expected to win this game as they have more depth with bat and some quality bowlers.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nic Maddinson: Nic Maddinson is looking in terrific touch with the bat. He scored 87 in the first game against Brisbane and 39 in the last. He is attacking from the first ball. Maddinson will be a good captaincy pick.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be an excellent captaincy pick. He performed with both bat and the ball in the first game against Brisbane - 35 runs and 1 wicket. Russell is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and is capable of winning games on his own.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch showed his class in the last game. He scored 70* runs and won the game for his team. Finch is batting at number 4 which isn’t the ideal position for him but he is looking in excellent form and will be a top captaincy option.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matt Renshaw: Matt Renshaw is available for this game and it will be a great thing for the Brisbane Heat. He is a key player for them as he’ll bat in the top order and can bowl a few overs of his off-spin as well. Renshaw was in great form in BBL 11 for the Adelaide Strikers.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser will be an excellent differential pick. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and can fetch plenty of points in this game. He is handy with the bat as well. Neser will be a good match-up against the Renegades’ top order.

Mitchell Swepson: Mitchell Swepson will be a top differential pick, especially when Brisbane Heat is bowling second. The pitch is expected to aid the spinners and Swepson may pick up a few wickets.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland is batting too low and is not bowling more than 2 overs as well. He hasn’t got enough opportunities to make an impact and his fantasy value has dipped quite a lot.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team