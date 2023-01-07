REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades are in the 5th position with 4 wins in 8 games. They won their last game after losing 4 games on the trot. Bowling is their strength and the bowlers are in top form. Their batting is on the weaker side and they depend on one or two players to do the bulk of the scoring. The Renegades will look to continue the winning momentum in this match.

Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, are in the 6th position with 3 wins in 7 matches. They lost their last game by 7 wickets even after scoring 229 runs. They are looking in great form as a team, especially with the bat. Ben McDermott has found his form while Caleb Jewell has been brilliant at the top. The middle order is in good form as well. There is room for improvement in the bowling department. Hobart will look to bounce back strongly in this match.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Date 7th January 2023

Time 12:35 PM IST

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important as well. But overall, the batters will dominate this game. The average first innings score here is 161 runs and chasing sides have 42% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a bright sunny day in Melbourne with no chance of rain.

Team News

Marcus Harris and Fawad Ahmed have been added to the Renegades squad for this game.

Hobart has named an unchanged squad.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey/Marcus Harris, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Rogers

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Mitch Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

The batting unit of the Melbourne Renegades looks very fragile apart from Aaron Finch. They need to be at their best with the bat to win this game. The Hobart Hurricanes will start as the favourites to win this match.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in exceptional form in the last two games. He has scored 57 and 53 in the last two games respectively. He is one of the best batters in the BBL and can take down any bowling attack on his day. McDermott will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch will be a top captaincy option for this match. He is the highest run-scorer at the Docklands stadium with 1127 runs at an average of 38.86 including 11 fifties. Finch will be the best batter for his team.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been the best bowler for the Renegades this season. He has bowled very consistently and 12 wickets to his name in BBL 12. Akeal is handy with the bat as well. He will be an ideal captaincy choice in fantasy cricket.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mujeeb ur Rahman: Mujeeb ur Rahman will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He has been in good form and will be a key player for the Renegades in this game. He bowled very economically and picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Zak Crawley: Zak Crawley batted in the middle order but he played really well in the last game. He scored a brilliant 54* in the last game and helped his side reach a big total. Crawley is another great differential pick.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is not in the best of forms this season but he is a very talented bowler and will be an ideal differential pick in your fantasy teams. He bowls with the new ball and then in the death overs.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali is batting way too low to fetch some points in fantasy cricket. He is a hard hitter and can score big on his day but his fantasy value, currently, is very low. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

