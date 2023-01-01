REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 24, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades have now lost their last three games. They are in the 5th position with 3 wins and 3 defeats. They have been off the track since their winning streak in the first 3 games. They have been average with the bat and that’s the main concern for them. Some of their players are batting out of position while others have lacked consistency. The bowlers have been in great form. The Renegades will look to come back strongly in this game.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table with 4 wins in 5 games. They have won their last three games and are in excellent form as a team. Their world-class bowling attack is in excellent form while the batters have been in top form as well. Adam Lyth found some form in the last game while Ashton Turner has been in excellent touch in the lower middle order. The Scorchers will look to win this game as well.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Date 1st January 2023

Time 8:10 AM IST

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium is known to be on the slower side but it has been excellent to bat in recent times. The average first innings score here is 161 runs. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will get good assistance off the pitch. Teams batting first have won 58% of the games played here.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted during the game time and there are chances that we’ll have a shortened game.

Team News

Sam Harper has been in the Renegades’ squad for this game.

Ashton Turner will be unavailable because of national duty.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Peter Handscomb/Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Rogers

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Conolly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are a better team when compared to the Melbourne Renegades. They are in good form as well. They are expected to win this game against the Renegades’ struggling batting unit.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson will be the most popular captaincy pick for this game. He bowled exceptionally well in the last game and picked up 4 wickets. He can bowl in any phase of the innings and is a proven wicket-taker.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been the best player for the Renegades in BBL 12. He has picked wickets consistently and has chipped in with the bat as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Akeal has 12 wickets to his name after 6 games.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis will be another excellent captaincy option. He will bat at number 4 for the Scorchers. Inglis is amongst the best batters in BBL. He can win games on his own when he gets going. He is a good player of spin bowling and is in excellent form this season

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nic Maddinson: Nic Maddinson has been in very poor form in the last few games. He is struggling at the moment but he can score big once he gets going. Maddinson was in top form in the first two games and will look to replicate that in this game.

Peter Hatzoglou: Peter Hatzoglou will be the lead spinner in Ashton Agar’s absence. He will be a key player for his team. Hatzoglou hasn’t been at his best this season but he played for Renegades previously and knows the conditions quite well.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Peter Handscomb: Peter Handscomb is batting too low from his ideal position and is in very poor form as well. He won’t fetch many points from wicket-keeping as well which further decreases his fantasy value.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team