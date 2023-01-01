REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Run scorer, Wicket-taker and Winning Team Prediction for Match 24, BBL 2022-23

Melbourne Renegades will take on Perth Scorchers in Match 24 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch was the highest run scorer in the last match he played at this venue. He scored an unbeaten 70 against Sydney Thunder at this venue earlier in the season. Overall, he has an average above 42 in this ground and over 1400 runs in his career. In addition he is the highest run scorer for the Renegades against Perth Scorchers in this tournament's history. So, there is a good chance of Finch doing well and outscoring everyone in this match.

Shaun Marsh: Shaun Marsh has an incredible record at this venue. In 12 innings he has five half centuries at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Marsh was also the top scorer for the Renegades in their last defeat against the Sixers. In 12 innings at this venue, Marsh has 452 runs at an astonishing average of 45.20. He loves this ground and should be one of the top batters to watch out.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is in great form and has been clearly the best batter for the Perth Scorchers this season. He has 187 runs this season at an average of 46.75, including two half centuries. His batting position this season has helped him get the big runs. In addition Inglis has 178 runs against the Renegades including two half centuries. He topped the scoring chart with a brilliant 74 in his last trip to Melbourne and will be looking to continue his good run with the bat.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson took his second four wicket haul in the last game against the Stars. He is currently the second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 12 wickets at a strike rate of 10. Also he loves bowling at the Marvel Stadium where he has 11 wickets in five games at a strike rate of 10.

Jason Behrendorff: The left arm pacer has 14 wickets against the Renegades in his career playing for the Scorchers which is the most by any bowler for them. Even in the ongoing season, Behrendorff has 9 wickets at a strike rate of 13.3. Melbourne Renegades is averaging 9 against left arm seamers this season and facing someone like Behrendorff will not be easy for them. In addition he takes a wicket against Renegades every 15.43 balls. He is definitely one of the bowlers to watch out for this match.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson is having a quiet BBL season so far. But he should be able to do some damage against the Scorchers in this match. No one has more wickets than Kane in the history of these two teams’ fixtures. He has a total of 16 wickets against Perth Scorchers and at an amazing strike rate of 12.81. In addition, he has 29 wickets at the Marvel Stadium at a strike rate of 16.55. In 21 games, Kane has managed to get three wickets or more 6 times which is most by any bowler at this venue.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match?

Perth Scorchers should be clear favorites going forward to this match against Melbourne Renegades. They have won all of their last three games and are looking like a very difficult team to beat. On the other side, Melbourne Renegades have lost their last three games and as a result are sitting at 5th position with 6 points even after winning their first three matches. Perth Scorchers won their last two matches at the Marvel Stadium last year and lead the overall head to head record against Melbourne Renegades by a massive 13-3. Ashton Turner and his co are currently sitting at the top of the table with four wins out of five games in their campaign so far and will be continue their winning momentum with another win in this match.