REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 21, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades, after winning their first 3 matches, have lost the last two games. They were defeated by the Syndey Sixers by 34 runs in the last match. They are in the 4th position with 3 wins in 5 games. The Renegades need consistency from their top order. Nic Maddinson played a couple of good knocks but has failed since then. Martin Guptill will be a key batter for them and needs to perform. Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch will be their main batters. Will Sutherland has done well while the bowlers have been in great form for them. They will be eyeing a comeback in this game.

Sydney Sixers, on the contrary, lost their first two games and now have their last three games. They are in the 5th position. They are looking in top form as a team. Josh Philippe found some rhythm in the last game but there is room for improvement with the bat. Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr have been brilliant while the other bowlers have been in great form as well. The Sixers will look to continue their winning momentum.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Date 30th December 2022

Time 1:00 PM IST

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

There will be something for everyone at the pitch in Geelong. The new ball will swing and seam for the pacers while the spinners will also get some help as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 160 runs. Teams chasing have won 50% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a clear day with no rain interruptions.

Team News

Chris Jordan is named in the Sydney Sixers squad for this game.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb (wk), Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Rogers

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird/Chris Jordan, Izharullhaq Naveed/Todd Murphy

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers won the last game between the two sides and they’ll be confident coming into this game. The Renegades need to pull up their socks and be consistent with the bat if they are to win this game. Melbourne Renegades are expected to win this match.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr has been in terrific form this season. He has picked wickets consistently and has been in decent touch with the bat as well. Kerr picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He will be an excellent captaincy option.

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe scored 55 runs in the last game against the Renegades. He is one of the best batters in the BBL and can win games on his own when on song. Philippe has a good match-up against the Renegades and will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He is the lead pacer for the Renegades and a proven wicket-taker in the BBL. He will bowl in the power surge and in the death overs. Richardson will be a top captaincy pick, especially when the Renegades are bowling first.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill struggles against left-arm pace and Ben Dwarshuis got him for a duck in the last game but despite that Guptill will be an excellent differential pick. He is an experienced campaigner and a match-winner. He can score big once he gets going.

Kurtis Patterson: Kurtis Patterson has looked in decent form and will be a top differential pick for your fantasy teams. He can fly off to a quick start in the power play.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Wells: Jonathan Wells is batting too low from his ideal position and is not in great form as well. His highest score this season is 26 runs after 5 games. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

