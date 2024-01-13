REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 36 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars are a formidable side and are expected to win the contest.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Big Bash League 2023/24

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars

13 January 2024

2:00 PM IST

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Glenn Maxwell has 552 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 148 in 20 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has four fifties against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 418 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 121.15 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 15.27 and a strike rate of 12.54 in nine BBL innings against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 188 runs at an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 113.25 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Mark Steketee has 13 wickets at an average of 26 and economy of 8.57 in 9 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Shaun Marsh has 441 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 127 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has four fifties against them.

Jonathan Wells has 556 runs at an average of 55.60 and a strike rate of 136.75 in 16 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has five fifties against them.

MacKenzie Harvey has 181 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 127 in 10 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Tom Rogers has 17 wickets at an average of 27.0 and a economy of 9.4 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at Melbourne in the last 20 matches is 161 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 45% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain and we could expect a full game of cricket. The Stadium is a rooftop so rain won’t interrupt.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jordan Cox, Scott Edwards (WK), Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland (C), Tom Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Peter Handscomb (WK), Nathan Coulter Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland

REN vs STA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The REN vs STA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has a fabulous record against the Renegades and has done well recently. Stoinis also has vast experience playing at the MCG.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been really good this season and will look to extend his fine run. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. Steketee has done well against Melbourne Renegades in the past and will get some assistance from the Melbourne track. Expect him to snare a few wickets.

Mark Steketee has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. Steketee has done well against Melbourne Renegades in the past and will get some assistance from the Melbourne track. Expect him to snare a few wickets. Jonathan Wells: Jonathan Wells has done well against Melbourne Stars. Wells is a consistent batter in the tournament. He can fetch match-winning points.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ruwantha Kellepotha: Ruwantha Kellepotha might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three of Quinton de Kock, Joe Clarke, Imad Wasim and Tom Rogers.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Sam Harper, Dan Lawrence, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Adam Zampa.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three of Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim and Tom Rogers.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Thomas Rogers, Jonathan Wells, Joel Paris and Adam Zampa.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars are a formidable side and are expected to win the contest.