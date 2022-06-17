ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Royal Tigers vs United Csalad Budapest, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 17

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match Preview

Royal Tigers will be locking horns against United Csalad Budapest in the 17th Match of the FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2022 at GB Oval in Szodliget

Royal Tigers and United Csalad Budapest are coming up against each other after facing the exact same opponent, Cobra Cricket Club in their respective last two fixtures. Royal Tigers managed to win the first game against Cobra Cricket Club but failed to chase in the very next game. Zeeshan Khan has been the best player of the tournament, topping both scoring and wicket taking list. They are currently sitting at second slot in the points table with four wins in six games. They lost the last encounter against United Csalad Budapest last year and would like to bounce back against them and take the top spot, leapfrogging Cobra Cricket Club in the points table.

On the other hand, United Csalad Budapest won three out of the six games they played in this tournament so far. They lost both the games against table toppers Cobra Cricket Club and are currently sitting at number three position, in the points table. Vinoth Ravindran is back among the runs and Ashrith Darapureddy continues to be their main man with the bat and ball. However, they won the last game against Royal Tigers in the 2021 season and would look to continue their winning streak against them to achieve the top two spot in the points table.

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Royal Tigers vs United Csalad Budapest, Match 17, FanCode ECS T10 Hungary, 2022

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, Thursday, 12:00 PM IST

ROT vs UCB Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval has been pretty good for the team batting first. Team batting first won on four occasions in the last five games at this venue. The average first innings score is around 115. Anything below 90 can be easily chasable for the team batting second.

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction

Royal Tigers are expected to win the match.

ROT vs UCB Playing XI

Royal Tigers : Zahir Safi, Abdul Rehman, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Khaibar Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan (c), Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Tonmoy Gomes, Sai Goutham, Akramullah Malikzada, Hemanth Muruga

United Csalad Budapest: Vinoth Ravindran, Tajendra Varma (wk), Ashrith Darapureddy, Anil Pattanaik (c), Amit Parihar, Satyendra Parihar, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Mark Des Fontaine, Ghulam Abbas, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Francis Farell.

Top Captaincy Choices for ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match

● Zeeshan Khan: Zeeshan Khan has been one of the best batters in the tournament so far. He scored an unbeaten 78 in his last outing in this tournament. He has 160 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 205.12. He bats at 3 for Royal Tigers and is one of the top captaincy choices. He is also the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in six matches. Zeeshan Khan also scored 81 and a 36 against United Csalad Budapest last season.

● Ashrith Darapureddy: Ashrith Darapureddy of United Csalad Budapest took is the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. He has taken 7 wickets in six games so far. He also has 147 runs under his belt and is currently the third highest run scorer of the tournament. He is coming off a great game against Cobra Cricket Club where he scored 37 off 20 and took 3 wickets with the ball.

● Sai Gowtham: Sai Gowtham is currently the joint highest wicket taker with Ashrith Darapureddy. He has 7 wickets in six games and took a 3fer in the last game he played in this tournament. He is one of the top captaincy choices for this game.

Budget Picks for ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match

● Vinoth Ravindran (8.5 CR): Vinoth Ravindran will open the innings for United Csalad Budapest and will only cost 8. CR. He scored his first half century this season in the last game against Cobra Cricket Club. He also played a huge role in United Csalad Budapest's victory against Royal Tigers last year where he played an innings of 78 opening the innings.

● Francis Farrell (8.5 CR): Francis Farrell is United Csalad Budapest's best bowler in the tournament. He has taken 7 wickets in just four games and will only cost 8.5 CR.

Differential Pick for ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match

● Mark Des Fontaine: Mark Des Fontaine didn't have a good outing against Cobra Cricket Club but his all round abilities makes him an interesting pick for your Dream11. He has 198 fantasy points in total in this tournament so far and is expected to come good against Royal Tigers.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match

If ROT Bats First: C - Khaibar Deldar, VC - Francis Farrell

If UCB Bats First: C - Vinoth Ravindran, VC - Sai Gowtham

Mega League Team for ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match

If ROT Bats First: C - Zeeshan Khan, VC - Ashrith Darapureddy

If UCB Bats First: C - Safi Zahir, VC - Jayanth Vallurupalli



Which Contests to Join for ROT vs UCB Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.