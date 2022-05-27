IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RR vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Prediction for RR vs BLR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 season.

RR vs BLR Dream11 Match Preview

IPL 2022 has already got one of the finalists in GT, the other finalist will be decided today by the match between both the Royals.

RCB has come here with a winning momentum with the win against Lucknow in the eliminator. Virat Kohli started off the tournament very well but faded away as the season proceeded. He needs to step up big time in this do or die match. Rajat Patidar, who came as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia, has proved to be a boon for RCB.

Bowling is one of the biggest reasons Bangalore has come so far in this trophy campaign. Harshal and Hazlewood have done a tremendous job in the death overs. The spin duo of Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed has been lethal for them in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Mohd Siraj's form has been a concern for RCB throughout the season, he needs to assist both Harshal and Hazlewood to take down the top-class batting of RR.

Batting of Rajasthan has probably been the best in the league this season, Jos Buttler with his great form and young Jaiswal has done wonders as a duo this season. Padikkal and Samson in middle overs carried the momentum. In the end overs, Shimron Hetmeyer has done a great job for them which ensured a big total everytime.

In their previous encounter, Rajasthan defeated the star studded lineup of Bangalore a 4fer from young bowling sensation Kuldeep Sen. The spin duo of Ashwin - Chahal has been the best spin pair of this season, they have wreaked havoc in the middle overs. The role of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult is going to be very important to dismiss the world class openers of RCB for taking the team one step closer to the trophy.

RR vs BLR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs BLR Pitch Report

This is the first match of this season in Ahemdabad so the pitch will be fresh. The toss doesn't hold much importance on this ground because the pitch will remain balanced for the whole match. Pacers get a bit help in these conditions. Spinners will come into play in middle overs.

The average 1st innings score here is 172. 51% of the matches here are won by team batting first.

RR vs BLR Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are very balanced and in sublime form this season. It's going to be a nail biting contest between both top class sides. Rajasthan Royals will be the favorites to win this match.

Probable RR vs BLR Playing XI

At this stage of the league, both teams won't look to make many changes.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk & c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmeyer, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzi Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed Mcoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Top Captaincy Choices for RR vs BLR Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is the current orange cap holder and has been in great rhythm this season. He has scored 718 runs in 15 games. In the reverse fixture he has scored 70 runs vs Bangalore.

Glenn Maxwell: He will be the best pick for captain in this game, as he can contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling has been a great plus point this season for RCB. He has taken 6 wickets with the ball this season.

Faf Du Plessis: He is the top scorer for RCB this season with 443 runs in 15 games. Faf gave on an average 44 fantasy points in last 10 games, will be the X Factor for RCB today, so he will be a safe captaincy pick as well.

Budget Picks for RR vs BLR Dream11 Match

Rajat Patidar (8.5 credits): Rajat Patidar in the previous match played one of the best IPL knocks and led his team one more step closer to the trophy. He has been great for RCB this year, scoring 275 runs in just 7 games.

Dinesh Karthik (8.5 credits): Karthik probably has been the best batsman of RCB in this season. He has scored 324 runs in 15 games batting lower down the order, also he will keep the wickets so may give extra points in that department.

Differential Pick for RR vs BLR Dream11 Match

Mohammad Siraj : Siraj is going to be a great differential pick for this game, because he can trouble Buttler and Jaiswal in the powerplay overs if he gets some movement with the ball. Also he will be in the search of form so might come very good.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for RR vs BLR Dream11 Match

If RR bats first: C - Glenn Maxwell, VC - Jos Buttler

If RCB bats first: C - Faf du Plessis, VC - Trent Boult

Mega League Team for RR vs BLR Dream11 Match

If RR bats first: C - Sanju Samson, VC - Yuzvendra Chahal

If RCB bats first: C - Harshal Patel, VC - Wanindu Hasaranga

Which Contests to Join for RR vs BLR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.