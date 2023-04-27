RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings are expected to win this match against Rajasthan Royals. CSK's batting unit has been in sublime form and the bowlers have exceeded expectations with their performances as well.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings in Match 37 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27th, 2023.

Rajasthan Royals had a great start to their campaign, winning four of their first five games but fell off the track with two consecutive defeats. They must be high in confidence against the Chennai unit as they defeated them earlier this season in their fortress. Skipper Sanju Samson will be hoping his side will repeat the same against Chennai in this match and come back to winning ways.

will be hoping his side will repeat the same against Chennai in this match and come back to winning ways. On the other side, Chennai Super Kings are sitting at the top of the table with five wins in seven games. Their batting looks formidable with the bowling finally kicking all the boxes. They could not take the two points in their earlier meeting against Rajasthan at home but will be keen to make things even from their trip to Jaipur.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 37

Date

27th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a balanced one. Finger spinners enjoy bowling here more than anyone with pacers bowling with variations at the later half of the innings. Batters can score briskly against the new ball. It will get harder to time the ball with time. The first innings score is expected to be around 165. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur is clear throughout the day. However, there is a slight chance of precipitation a couple of hours before the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players Probables: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Players Probables: Akash Singh

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction:

Chennai Super Kings are expected to win this match against Rajasthan Royals. CSK's batting unit has been in sublime form and the bowlers have exceeded expectations with their performances as well.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway will definitely be the safest captaincy choice ahead of this game. He has been terrific for the Men in yellow at the top of the order. He has over 300 runs at an average of 52.33 and is currently the second highest run scorer of the tournament. He is coming into this match with four consecutive half centuries, including one against the Royals at home. In addition, the Royals have been brilliant with the new ball but their record deteriorates against left hand batters this season.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. The RR opener started the tournament with a bang but is coming on the back of three consecutive failures in this match. He scored a brilliant half century in the earlier meeting against Chennai this season. In addition, he has an overall average of 53.2 against the Royals with over 300 runs in his IPL career, including a 95 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will be another top captaincy choice ahead of this match. Finger spinners generally do well at this venue. Moreover, Jadeja is in great form, especially with the ball with four wickets in the last two games. He also took two wickets against the Royals and scored 25 with the bat in the earlier fixture this season.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has not got much of a batting time but can be a great differential pick for this game. Off spinners have enjoyed taking wickets in this venue and Moeen will be the first choice off spinner for the men in yellow.

Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana bowls from the later half of the innings mostly and that is the best phase to bowl at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The wicket taking possibilities becomes much higher therefore, with Pathirana being not even selected by 20% of the teams as of writing this, he becomes one of the best differential picks to have for this game.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson will be a risky pick for this match as he has a very poor record against the Men in yellow, having an overall average of just 15 which drops down to 9.5 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It is advisable to not have him in your XI ahead of this game.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team