IPL 2022, Match 68: RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

RR vs CSK Dream11 Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals are at the 3rd position with 8 wins in 13 games. They will look to finish in the top 2 and they must win this game for that. Jos Buttler has failed in the last few games and RR will hope that he finds some form before the play-offs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson have been consistent in the middle-order for Rajasthan. Shimron Hetmyer’s return will boost their batting strength.

Their bowlers have done a good job till now and will look to continue their good performance. Trent Boult bowled well and came back in form just in time for Rajasthan. Yuzvendra Chahal has been excellent for them while Ravichandran Ashwin has also bowled well. Prasidh Krishna has done a great job while Obed McCoy showed his skills in the last game. Rajasthan are in good form and will look to win this game and confirm a place in the top 2.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will look to give chances to youngsters and play for pride in this game. There have been quite a few positives for them in this season. Matheesha Pathirana and Prashant Solanki impressed everyone in the last game. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will look to give them a good start. Middle-order has been struggling throughout the season and they have to rectify that. Other batters too will look to do well if they get the opportunity in this match.

Their bowling attack has been inexperienced in the last few games but has been very impressive. Mukesh Choudhary has been bowling really well while Simarjeet SIngh too has shown his skills. Moeen Ali has been brilliant with the ball. Matheesha Pathirana has great potential to become a key player for the franchise. Prashant Solanki also bowled well in the last game. CSK will look to win this game and end their IPL 2022 on a winning note.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 68, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 20th May 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs CSK Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Brabourne is the best batting venue in IPL 2022. Runs have flown on this wicket and it will be the same for this game as well. There will be swing with the new ball for the pacers while the ball will turn a bit for the spinners as the game progresses. The average first innings score is 172 runs at this venue in IPL 2022. Chasing sides have won 9 out 19 games played here. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the play-offs while CSK are already out. RR will look to win this game and seal a spot in the top 2 while CSK will look to play freely and end their campaign with a win. Chennai Super Kings are expected to win this game.

RR vs CSK Playing XI

Shimron Hetmyer is available for this game and will replace James Neesham in the eleven.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy

CSK may look to give chance to Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Subhranshu Senapati.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan/ Shubhranshu Senapati, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni ( c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana

Top Captaincy Choices for RR vs CSK Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be the most popular captaincy pick for this game. He has failed in the last few games but he is a champion player and will look to end the league stage with a big score. He is the highest run-scorer of the season with 627 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will be an excellent captaincy option. He hasn’t been at his best this season but has been in good form in the last few matches. He scored 53 runs in the last game. Gaikwad is known for playing big knocks once he gets going.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has not been as fluent as he generally is in this season. Moeen has been scoring 20s and 30s consistently this season and has been bowling really well. He scored 21 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. He will bat at number 3 for CSK. Moeen is another top captaincy choice for this match.

Budget Picks for RR vs CSK Dream11 Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8.5 Credits): Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for Rajasthan. He is known for batting aggressively and is looking in good touch as well in this season. Jaiswal will be a good budget option for your fantasy teams.

Mukesh Choudhary (8.5 Credits): Mukesh Choudhary will be CSK’s main bowler in the power play. He has been in excellent form in the last few games and has picked wickets in clusters once he gets going. Mukesh will be another top budget pick for this game.

Differential Pick for RR vs CSK Dream11 Match

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana made his IPL debut in the last game. The young Sri Lankan pacer’s action is very similar to Lasith Malinga and he impressed everyone in his first game. He bowled really well and picked up 2 wickets. He will be the perfect differential option in this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for RR vs CSK Dream11 Match

If RR Bats First: C - Jos Buttler , VC - Moeen Ali

If CSK Bats First: C - Trent Boult, VC - Yuzvendra Chahal

Mega League Team for RR vs CSK Dream11 Match

If RR Bats First: C - Matheesha Pathirana, VC - Sanju Samson

If CSK Bats First: C - Ruturaj Gaikwad, VC - Devon Conway

Which Contests to Join for RR vs CSK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.