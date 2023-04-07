RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals should start this match as favorites against Delhi Capitals. They have a formidable batting unit and their bowling unit is also much more balanced and experienced than that of Delhi Capitals.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals are taking on Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8th 2023.

Rajasthan Royals started their campaign with a huge win over SRH but could not continue their winning momentum against Punjab Kings as they lost their last game against them in Guwahati, falling 5 runs short of the target. The star bowlers like Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal had an off day, while the likes of Ashwin and Holder did considerably well. Overall, their batting looks fine which will be expecting their bowlers to have a better day in this match.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals lost each of their first two games so far. Their batting is carrying a lot of scars and seem to be really struggling in all phases of the game. Skipper David Warner will be keen to make an impact with the bat, alongside the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh. In bowling fronts, the return of Anrich Nortje was a positive in the last match but will surely need other bowlers to step up as well. Delhi have won three out of the last five games against the Royals. They will be hoping to open their account in this match and register their first win of the season.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 11

Date

8th April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is a balanced one. It might be a lot drier as this will be the second game on this wicket in three days. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs as there will not be any dew factor. Team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings total is expected to be around 170. Anything above that will be very difficult to chase.

Weather Report

The weather in Guwahati looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major injury or availability news reported from both sides. However, Jos Buttler had stitches on his finger during the match against Punjab Kings and might sit out in this match against DC.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler/Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players Probables: Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Chetan Sakaria.

Impact Players Probables: Aman Khan, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals should start this match as favorites against Delhi Capitals. They have a formidable batting unit and their bowling unit is also much more balanced and experienced than that of Delhi Capitals.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is currently the top run-scorer for the Royals after the first two games. He has scored 97 runs in two innings, including a half century against SRH. In addition, he scored a 25-ball 42 at this venue in the last game against Punjab. Moreover, Samson has an average of 63 and a strike rate of 160 against Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje took two wickets in the last game against Gujarat, his first game of the season. He is a genuine wicket-taker and looking at the conditions in Guwahati, his wicket taking abilities can make a lot of difference to your points tally. In addition, he takes a wicket against Rajasthan in every 13 balls. In total of 4 games he has 7 wickets against Sanju Samson & co.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal started the tournament this season in style, taking four wickets against SRH last week. He will be another top captaincy choice for this match considering Delhi’s record against leg spinners last year. They were the team with highest dismissals against leg spinners. However, the conditions in Guwahati are expected to be better for the spinners as well.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prithvi Shaw: One big innings at the start of the season is due from Prithvi Shaw. The Delhi opener will be a top differential pick for this match. In addition, the conditions at Guwahati will be good enough for the openers to start strong.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag will be another great differential pick for this match. He has been in great touch on both the occasions he batted this season. On his day, he can be a massive difference maker to your points tally.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

KM Asif: KM Asif has been below par in his first two outings. Yes, his bowling in all phases of the game might make him a probable wicket-taker but his last two outings have not been convincing. Therefore, it is advisable to keep him out of your XI.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team