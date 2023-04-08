RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 11 of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals?

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Sanju Samson will be the top probable highest run-scorer in this match. He topped the scoring sheet in the last game against Punjab for Rajasthan, scoring a 25-ball 42. He is looking in great touch and is expected to continue his good form in this match. In addition, he has an average of 63 at a strike rate of almost 160 against DC in the last two seasons.

Rajasthan Royals are taking on Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8th 2023.

Rajasthan Royals kicked off their campaign with a huge win over SRH but fell short against Punjab in their last match by a whisker. As a result they are currently placed fourth in the points table, at the time of writing this. IOn the other side, David Warner’s Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account as they suffered defeat in each of their first two games.

Delhi dominates the recent head to head record against Royals, having won three of the last five games, including the last face off in 2022. However, Rajasthan Royals are pretty much ahead of them currently in terms of form and the team on paper as well. Sanju Samson and co are expected to win this match.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson will be the top probable highest run-scorer in this match. He topped the scoring sheet in the last game against Punjab for Rajasthan, scoring a 25-ball 42. He is looking in great touch and is expected to continue his good form in this match. In addition, he has an average of 63 at a strike rate of almost 160 against DC in the last two seasons.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler scored a brilliant century against the Capitals last season. He also started the tournament this season with a half century in a day game against SRH. He is another top probable for being the top run-scorer from this fixture between the Royals and Capitals.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has had a very poor start to the 2023 season. He was the highest run-scorer in the match when these two sides met last time in 2022. He scored a brilliant 89 off 62 balls in the returning fixture against the Royals last year. He is expected to continue to bat at three and is expected to have that breaking the shackles kind of innings in this match.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje was Delhi’s top wicket taker in the last match. Nortje’s wicket taking abilities makes him the best probable highest wicket taker of this match. In four games Nortje has 7 wickets at a strike rate of 13 against the Royals.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is doing the death bowling duties for Rajasthan Royals this season. He has three wickets in two games and was highest wicket-taker for the men in pink in the last game against Punjab.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal started the tournament well, taking four wickets against SRH but struggled in the second outing against Punjab. However, he will be a key bowler against the Capitals as the game will happen in the afternoon. The pitch is expected to assist the spinners more in this match, with Delhi Capitals being the team with highest dismissals against leg spinners last season.