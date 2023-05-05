RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are coming on the back of a defeat against Delhi and also suffered defeat against Rajasthan in the earlier meeting this season. However, they will still start favorites considering most of the big players of Rajasthan are out of form since the second half of the season.

Match information: RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 48

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Both Rajasthan and Gujarat are coming on the back of a defeat from their respective outings.

Rajasthan got the better of Hardik Pandya and co in the earlier meeting this season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is coming on the back of his first IPL century against Mumbai.

Jaiswal also scored 77 in the last game Rajasthan played in Jaipur.

Hardik Pandya also scored a half century in the last match against Delhi. Nobody has more runs and wickets than the Gujarat captain in the fixtures involving these two sides.

Hardik has 189 runs at an average of 94.5 and six wickets at an average of 12.5.

Mohammed Shami has picked 7 wickets in his last two matches, including a 4 wicket haul in the last game against Delhi.

Jos Buttler has second highest runs in the fixtures involving these two sides with 182 runs and two half centuries.

Buttler has over 500 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at an average of 50.1.

Both the teams do not have much weakness against any kind of bowling. However, both of them have a common weak point of their batting against left arm seamers.

Two of the premier spinners from both the sides, Rashid Khan and Chahal have a bowling strike rate of 32 in the fixture between these two sides.

Both Gujarat and Rajasthan are averaging above 40 against right arm leg spinners this season.

R Ashwin has been Rajasthan’s best bowler recently, taking 7 wickets in the last four games

Noor Ahmed has been a surprise package for Gujarat as he has taken 7 wickets in last four games at a brilliant strike rate of 13.71.

Rashid Khan against Buttler will be a battle to watch out once again. Buttler against Rashid has 50 off 72 with 4 outs.

Hardik against Chahal has 25 off 33 and 2 outs since 2020.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 148

Highest run-chase in last three years: 165

Average 1st innings: wickets: 7

Average 2nd innings wickets: 5

Win % of team batting first: 63.3%

Win % of team batting second: 36.69%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Jaiswal (121 runs), Buttler (67 runs), Paddikal (53 runs), Jurel ( 34 off 16 balls in 2 inns)

Most wickets: Ashwin (4), Zampa (3), Boult (1)

Poor with bat: Samson (2 inns, 19 runs), Hetmyer (2 inns 15 runs)

Poor with ball: Chahal (0 wickets in 2 inns)

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (2 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 0 wickets lost

2nd inns: 1 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 7 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 5 wickets lost

2nd inns: 4 wickets lost

Innings record

RR (bat first 5 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Jaiswal (325), Buttler (230), Hetmyer (107)

Bat second runs: Samson (126), Paddikal (125), Jaiswal (103)

Bowl first wickets: Sandeep (5), Ashwin (4), Boult (4)

Bowl second wickets: Ashwin (9), Chahal (9), Boult (6)

GT (bat first 4 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Shubman (140), Hardik (107), Miller (100)

Bat second runs: Shubman (199), Shankar (113), Hardik (106)

Bowl first wickets: Shami (13), Rashid (7), Joseph (5)

Bowl second wickets: Rashid (8), Noor (6), Mohit (4)

Form alert (last 4 games)

RR

Most runs: Jaiswal (292), Paddikal (107), Buttler (85), Jurel (70 off 35 in last three inns)

Most wickets: Ashwin (7), Sandeep (4), Boult (4), Zampa (3 in last 3 overs)

GT

Most runs: Hardik (164), Shubman (111), Shankar (86), Tewatia (42 in last 14 balls)

Most wickets: Shami (7), Noor (7), Mohit (6)

Poor form alert (RR)

Hetmyer has 21 off 33 in last four innings

Samson has an average of 13.75 in the last four games with a HS of 22.

Chahal has only one wicket in last 13 overs

Holder has only one wicket in last four matches

Poor form alert (GT)

Rashid has 1 wicket in last eight overs

Wriddhiman Saha averaged 15.25 in the last 4 matches.

Risk-Reward alert

Shimron Hetmyer has been very quiet for some time now.

However, he is too good a player to have so many bad games and is expected to fire if he gets a chance to bat in this match.

He played a match winning unbeaten 56 off 26 last time when these two sides met earlier this season.

In addition, Gujarat can use Shami against Hetmyer which they missed last time. Hetmyer against Shami got out 4 times in 17 balls in IPL.

His numbers against the pacers have been the worst this season.

Hardik has got out twice in the last two seasons against Chahal.

But Chahal went wicketless in both the games in Jaipur this season and Hardik can counter Ashwin at the other end against whom he has 52 off 29 since last season.

Padikkal has been the second best batter for Rajasthan in the last four games.

However, he will still be a risky option considering his records against Shami (20 off 19) and Rashid (18 off 25 and 3 outs).

Abhinav Manohar 70 off 41 against Gujarat Titans in his short IPL career. But his batting position does not make him a sure starter in any XI.

Rajasthan has 14 dismissals against left arm seamers this season. Joshua Little might be a worthy pick for this game.

Probable RR Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder/Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

Probable Impact Sub: Kuldeep Sen

Probable GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed

Probable Impact Sub: Mohit Sharma

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Hetmyer, Manohar, Jurel, Samson, Zampa, Noor

Zampa vs Noor

Zampa took three wickets in his last game in Jaipur, making him a worthy pick at least if Rajasthan bat first.

Noor has joint most wickets in last four games for GT, taking six of them when they bowl second.

Hetmyer vs Manohar

Hetmyer has not been in form in the recent past but is too good a player to overlook.

Manohar has great numbers against Rajasthan but his position is the only problem for including him in your XI.

Jurel vs Samson

Jurel has been terrific in the lower order, and can be a worthy pick in both batting first and second.

Samson will be a worthy pick at least if Rajasthan is chasing.

If RR bat first

Complete team with inclusion of Hetmyer, Manohar, Zampa, Noor

Captaincy choices: Jaiswal, Ashwin, Gill, Shami

Do not captain: Samson

If GT bat first

Complete team with three of Samson, Jurel, Manohar, Noor

Captaincy choices : Miller, Noor, Rashid, Mohit

Do not captain: Jaiswal

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

RR bat first

Avoid picking Samson

Pick three of Hetmyer, Hardik, Boult, Tewatia

Captaincy picks: Jaiswal, Ashwin, Buttler, Shami

GT bat first

Pick Jurel, remove Buttler

Pick Samson, Mohit, Noor

Pick one of Pandya, Shankar

Avoid Tewatia, Boult

Pick one of Hetmyer, Shami

Captaincy picks: Rashid, Miller, Samson, Mohit

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Chahal out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Zampa c/vc in at least one team.

Make Shami + Gill c/vc in 1 team

Make Hetmyer + Samson c/vc in 1 team if RR is chasing.

Captain Jaiswal + Ashwin in 2 teams if RR batting first.

Captain Hardik in 1 team.

Have one team with most of the GT batters if they are chasing.

Captain Miller in 1 team.

Rashid + Noor captain/vc in at least one team if GT is bowling second.

Base team for T1-T5

Buttler, Jaiswal, Miller, Ashwin, Pandya, Shami, Mohit

Other picks in order: Manohar (3 teams) Zampa (3 teams if selected), Chahal (3 teams if RR bowls second),Shankar (in 3 teams), Tewatia (in 3 teams if GT bats second), Boult (in 3 teams if RR batting first), Sandeep (3 teams), Paddikal (2 teams), Jurel (3 teams if RR batting second)

One major differential pick: Little (if GT bowling first), Saha (2 teams if GT is chasing)

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?

Gujarat Titans are coming on the back of a defeat against Delhi and also suffered defeat against Rajasthan in the earlier meeting this season. However, they will still start favorites considering most of the big players of Rajasthan are out of form since the second half of the season.