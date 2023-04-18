RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals is expected to win this match against Lucknow Super Giants as they are the in-form team and they have better balance in their squad as well.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will come up against each other in Match 26 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.

Rajasthan Royals have started the tournament in some style, having won four of the first five games they played. They are coming on the back of a huge win over the defending champions Gujarat Giants, beating them by three wickets at their own backyard. Their batting looks solid in every phase of the game. In addition, the likes of Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma have been top notch in the seam attack, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwing in charge of the spin web. Rajasthan were winners on both the occasions these two sides met last year. They are currently placed at the top of the table and will be hoping to continue their dominance over Lucknow to sustain their top spot.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are coming on the back of a hurtful defeat against Punjab and are now placed second in the points table with three wins in five games. Their batting has been doing fairly good with contribution from both top order and middle order. In addition, the bowling also looks just fine but not incredible as they could not finish the game after holding a strong position in their last outing against Punjab. Skipper KL Rahul will be hoping his side to not repeat the same mistake and get back into the winning ways in their trip to Jaipur.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 26

Date

19th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a balanced one for a T20 match. Seamers get initial movements while finger spinners enjoy bowling here more than anyone else. Batters can score big once they are settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 185. The team winning the toss should bowl first considering it will be the first game of the season on this deck.

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipiur is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Mohsin Khan is expected to join Lucknow’s squad but him playing this match is still uncertain.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players Probables: Devdutt Padikkal.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Charak Singh, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players Probables: Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals is expected to win this match against Lucknow Super Giants as they are the in-form team and they have better balance in their squad as well.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be a great captaincy choice for this game. He is coming on the back of a poor last game and will be keen to get back amongst the runs in this match. He is currently Rajasthan’s highest run scorer in the tournament with 204 runs at an average of 40.80. In addition, Rajasthan will be playing their first match at their home venue in Jaipur where Buttler has an average of above 54, including four half centuries.

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is the highest run scorer of Lucknow Super Giants in the tournament so far. He has 168 runs in five games, including two half centuries and a strike rate of 168. He will be an important player for the Lucknow side in this game to tackle the new ball challenges from the Royals. In addition, Rajasthan has not been that dangerous against left handed openers (strike rate of 40) in the powerplay in comparison to right handed openers (16.67).

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer scored a brilliant half century in the only game he played last season against Lucknow. He is coming on the back of an unbeaten half century against Gujarat Titans. He is also currently Rajasthan’s second highest run scorer with 183 runs while doing the finishing job. Moreover, LKN’s spinners might make it possible for Hetmyer to bat longer even in this match and it will be worth taking a risk to have him as a captain in one of your XIs.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin will be a great differential pick for this game. Considering Lucknow's worst record this season against the right arm off spinners, Ashwin’s addition to your XI can make a huge difference to your points tally. He has 6 wickets in five games so far.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda will be another great differential pick for this game. He is too good a player to stay quiet for this long. He scored a brilliant half century last time these two sides met. In addition, he will be a key player in the LKN’s left hander dominated middle order against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya is one of the first names in most of the teams for this match. However, considering Rajasthan’s good record against left arm spinners and particularly against Krunal Pandya, it is advisable to avoid picking Krunal Pandya for this match.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team