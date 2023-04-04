RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Stats, Match 8, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are looking more balanced as a team compared to the Punjab Kings and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game. RR have a formidable batting lineup consisting of players like Buttler, Samson, and Hetmyer. Their pace attack is led by experienced international Trent Boult and RR also have veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to bank on.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will lock horns in the 8th game of the Indian Premier League 2023 in Guwahati on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off a win in their first respective games and will look to win this one and get those precious 2 points.

Rajasthan defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs on the back of excellent performance from their batters and then Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal’s brilliance with the ball. Jos Buttler (54 runs), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 runs) and Sanju Samson (55 runs) were the main contributors with the bat then Yuzvendra Chahal (4 wickets) and Trent Boult (2 wickets) wrapped things up for their side.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, got the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs (DLS Method) in a rain-affected game. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 50 runs while Shikhar Dhawan (40 runs), Sam Curran (26 runs), Prabhsimran Singh (23 runs) and Jitesh Sharma (21 runs) assisted him. Arshdeep Singh picked up 3 wickets and sent KKR on the backfoot early in the innings. Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza picked up 1 wicket each. Punjab will look to continue their good form in this game.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Date 5th April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a run-fest at Guwahati as the pitch here is a great one for batting and both Rajasthan and Punjab have some destructive batters in their ranks. The average first innings score here in T20Is is 178 runs. There will be some help for the pacers in the power play while the spinners will get little to no help off the deck. Teams will prefer chasing.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

There are no updates about Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada. They are unlikely to play this game.

Anrich Nortje should return in the XI for the Delhi Capitals.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals are looking more balanced as a team compared to the Punjab Kings and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game. RR have a formidable batting lineup consisting of players like Buttler, Samson, and Hetmyer. Their pace attack is led by experienced international Trent Boult and RR also have veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to bank on.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler scored 54 runs off just 22 deliveries in the first game against SRH. He won the orange cap last year and started off this season in style as well. Buttler is amongst the best players in T20 cricket and he’ll be the best captaincy choice for this game.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran scored 26* runs and then picked up 1 wicket as well. He’s an excellent all-rounder and has been in terrific form in the last few months, especially with the ball. He can bowl in any phase and will be a top captaincy pick.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson scored 55 runs in the last game. We all know how capable he is with the bat. Samson is a key batter for Rajasthan and he’ll look to continue his excellent form in this game. Sanju will be an ideal captaincy option.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jitesh Sharma: Jitesh Sharma will be the best differential pick. He scored 21 runs in just 11 balls against KKR. Jitesh will bat in the middle order and he bats very aggressively. He can score big in this game, especially when Punjab is batting first.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin can pick up a few wickets in this game as Punjab has 3 left-handers in their batting unit and Ashwin has an exceptional record against the lefties. He may get promoted like in IPL 2022. Ashwin will be an excellent differential pick.

