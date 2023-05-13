RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have been poor while playing at home this season winning only 1 one of the four games played in Jaipur so far. Meanwhile, RCB is a good visiting team and Jaipur might just be perfect for their bowling. The visitors should start this game as favorites.

Match information: RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 60

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Rajasthan Royals are coming into this match with a huge win over Kolkata away from home.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not defend two good targets in their last two defeats.

Rajasthan too failed to defend 215 in their last home game against Sunrisers. The hosts have won only one of the four games they have played here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is clearly the best batter for the men in pink as he is currently the second highest run scorer with 575 runs at a strike rate of 167.15.

Jaiswal is coming on the back of an unbeaten 98 against Kolkata where he smashed the fastest fifty in the tournament’s history.

Faf du Plessis on the other side is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 576 runs with six half centuries.

Du Plessis scored a 41-ball 65 in the last game and also a 39-ball 62 against Rajasthan in the earlier fixture this season.

Jos Buttler scored 95 in the last game played in Jaipur last week.

Buttler also has 320 runs, including a century and averages around 45 against RCB in his IPL career for Rajasthan.

Chahal is second highest wicket-taker in the tournament at the moment with 21 scalps including a four-wicket haul in his last outing in Jaipur.

RCB are averaging 16.20 against right arm leg spinners this season with 20 (second highest) dismissals against them.

RCB is the best team with the ball in the power play this season, taking 25 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of 15.84.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have four century run partnerships this season, including one against Rajasthan Royals.

Josh Hazlewood took a wicket every 12 balls last season against Rajasthan.

Harshal Patel has 11 wickets in 6 games against Rajasthan since 2021 at a strike rate of 12.6. The big ground in Jaipur might be suitable for Harshal’s style of bowling.

Both RR and RCB are one of the best teams with the bat in the powerplay, averaging 55 and 49.50 respectively in the first 6 overs.

Trent Boult has second most wickets (9 at a SR of 15.44) in the powerplay despite missing out on a couple of games. He took two wickets in the powerplay against RCB in the last game, including the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Sandeep Sharma has 25 wickets in 17 games against RCB in his IPL career, including a 2 wicket haul in the previous fixture this season.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 172 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 215

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6

Average 2nd innings wickets: 5

Win % of team batting first: 50%

Win % of team batting second: 50%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Jaiswal (170 runs), Buttler (170 runs), Samson (115 runs)

Most wickets: Ashwin (5), Chahal (5), Zampa (3)

Poor with bat: Hetmyer (24 off 33 balls in 4 innings)

Poor with ball: Sandeep (1 wicket in 4 matches), Boult (1 wicket in 2 matches)

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (4 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 3 wickets lost

2nd inns: 2 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 13 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 8 wickets lost

2nd inns: 8 wickets lost

Innings record

RR (bat first 7 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Jaiswal (374), Buttler (333), Samson (182)

Bat second runs: Jaiswal (201), Samson (174), Padikkal (125)

Bowl first wickets: Chahal (7), Boult (6), Sandeep (5)

Bowl second wickets: Chahal (14), Ashwin (10), Boult (6)

RCB (bat first 7 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Faf (401), Virat (257), Maxwell (232)

Bat second runs: Faf (175), Virat (163), Maxwell (98)

Bowl first wickets: Karn (6), Siraj (4), Krunal (3)

Bowl second wickets: Siraj (11), Harshal (9), Hasaranga (6)

Form alert (last 4 games)

RR

Most runs: Jaiswal (271), Samson (158), Buttler (121)

Most wickets: Chahal (9), Ashwin (3), Boult (3)

RCB

Most runs: Faf (171), Virat (141), Lomror (92)

Most wickets: Hasaranga (5), Vyshak (4 in 2 inns) Hazlewood (3)

Poor form alert (RR)

Hetmyer has only 22 runs at a strike rate of 81.42 in the last 3 innings.

Padikkal has 14 off 16 in the last 2 innings he played.

Sandeep Sharma has only 1 wicket in last 4 games.

Poor form alert (RCB)

Anuj Rawat has 23 runs in 3 innings.

Siraj has only 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.

Harshal has 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.

Risk-Reward alert

Harshal Patel has not been at his best lately but can be worth taking a risk due to his good record against Rajasthan since 2021. Moreover the dimension of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium might work better for Harshal.

Virat has 78 off 59 against Sandeep and got out 7 times in IPL. Also, Virat got out only once against Ashwin in his entire IPL career and has 162 runs off 127 balls, 60 off 47 against Boult with 1 wicket (in the last match).

Maxwell has 99 off 44 against Ashwin and got out only once in IPL. Meanwhile, Chahal has got Maxwell 3 times and gave away just 34 off 29.

Hetmyer has been in very poor form lately. However, he never got out to Harshal and only once against Siraj. So there is a good chance of him finally coming good in this match.

Sandeep Sharma overall has failed to take wickets in the last few games but can be a worthy pick against RCB in this match.

Sanju Samson on his day can be a huge difference maker but he is still a risky choice ahead of this game considering his poor record against the Bangalore franchise.

Mahipal Lomror can be another risk-reward choice due to his role to counter spinners in this RCB batting order. He does not have many inspiring numbers against Ashwin and Chahal but on his day can make a difference.

Probable RR Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

Probable Impact Sub: Riyan Parag, KM Asif

Probable RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Probable Impact Sub: Harshal Patel

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Samson, Siraj, Boult, Harshal, Hazlewood, Hetmyer

Samson vs Hetmyer

Samson has comparatively well in the last few games. However, his record against RCB still makes him a not so sure starter for your Dream11.

Hetmyer has completely fallen out of the radar in the second half of the season. However, if opportunity arrives he is still a big match winner for the Royals, particularly against the out of form bowling of RCB.

Siraj vs Boult

Siraj had a terrific first half of the tournament. However, he has not been the same threat in the second half of the season so far. In addition, Sawai Mansingh has not been too kind to the power play bowlers this season.

Trent Boult has taken only one wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season. He will be a player to watch out for against a RHB dominated top order of RCB.



Harshal vs Hazlewood

Harshal has been terribly out of form for RCB. Despite that he can always be a worthy pick due to his role of bowling in the death. Moreover, Harshal has a good record against RR in the recent past and can have a good day on a two paced track in Jaipur.

Hazlewood is yet to make a big impact for the red and gold. He did well against RR last season.

If RR bat first

Complete team with inclusion three of Hazlewood, Hetmyer, Harshal, Boult

Captaincy choices: Jaiswal, Buttler, Virat, Chahal

Do not captain: Hasaranga

If RCB bat first

Complete team with three of Harshal, Siraj, Samson, Boult

Captaincy choices: Faf, Jaiswal, Virat, Maxwell

Do not captain: Buttler

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

RR bat first

Avoid picking Harshal

Pick three of Buttler, Maxwell, Ashwin, Faf

Captaincy picks: Jaiswal, Virat, Chahal

RCB bat first

Pick three of Faf, Maxwell, Hasaranga, Siraj

Avoid picking Lomror

Captaincy picks: Faf, Jaiswal, Maxwell

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Samson out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Harshal c/vc in at least one team.

Make Faf and Maxwell c/vc in 2 teams if RCB bats first.

Make Chahal captain in 1 team if RR batting 1st.

Pick most of the RCB bowlers in 1 team if RCB bat 1st.

Make Jaiswal and Buttler c/vc at least in 1 team if RR bats 1st.

Captain Virat and Siraj c/vc in 1 team.

Make Hazlewood captain in 1 team.

Make Boult captain in 1 team if RR bats 1st.

Make Karn Sharma captain in at least one team if he plays.

Base team for T1-T5

Buttler, Jaiswal, Faf, Virat, Maxwell, Chahal, Harshal

Other picks in order: Ashwin (3 teams), Hazlewood (2 teams), Boult (2 teams), Siraj (2 teams), Samson (in 3 teams), Hetmyer (in 2 teams), Padikkal (2 teams), Sandeep (2 teams), Jurel (2 teams if RR batting 2nd), Karthik (2 teams), Lomror (3 teams), Hasaranga (3 teams), Vyshak (2 teams if RCB bats 1st)

One major differential pick: Zampa (3 teams if he plays), Root (2 teams if he plays), Karn (3 teams if he plays)

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore ?

