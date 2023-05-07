RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 52 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Indian Premier League 2023

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are expected to win this match. They have a far stronger side than SRH.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 52 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.

Rajasthan Royals are coming on the back of two consecutive defeats and will be keen to come back into winning ways, eyeing a top two finish ahead of the playoffs. However, they need to confirm the top four spot first as there are more than enough teams in the playoff race. Before it is too late, skipper Samson will be hoping his boys will deliver and take a crucial two points from this match.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have badly failed to live up to the expectations, especially with the kind of squad they got. Their playoff chance is highly unlikely, currently placed second last in the points table with only three wins in nine games. Both of their batting and bowling units failed to deliver at crucial times throughout the season so far. They suffered a one sided defeat against the Royals in the previous fixture earlier this season at home. Skipper Aiden Markram will be keen to change things around and play positively in the remainder of the season.





RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 52

Date

May 7th 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been a two paced one. It is not as bad as Rajasthan’s batting performance showed in the last match against Gujarat. It is a good wicket if batters spend some time before going big. The first innings score is expected to be around 150. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather looks fine throughout the day in Jaipur. There is no rain expected during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players Probables: Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Players Probables: T Natarajan

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals are expected to win this match. They have a far stronger side than SRH.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal is in very good form lately. He is currently the top run-scorer for the Royals and second in the overall standings. He has 442 runs at an average of around 44 in 10 games. Moreover, the southpaw scored a half century in the last game between these two sides earlier this season.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will be the safest captaincy option from the SRH unit. He has been in great form and will play an important part in the SRH middle order. Nobody has scored more runs than the South African in the last five matches of SRH. He has 173 runs at a strike rate of around 176 with a half century in last five outings.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets last time when these two sides met earlier this season. Yes, he has not been at his best in the last few games but considering SRH performance against spinners spinning away against their right handers, Chahal can be a worthy captaincy pick. Moreover, in two games he played against SRH as a Rajasthan player, he has seven wickets at a strike rate of 6.86.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa will be a top differential pick for this game against a right handed dominated middle order of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has not been picked even by half of the teams as of writing this, making him a great differential pick to have ahead of this game.

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel is selected only by 2% of the teams as of writing this. We know about his abilities to change the game on his head with his batting down the order. He will be another great differential pick ahead of this game.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Brook: Except the century against Kolkata, Harry Brook has been below average with the bat. Considering his poor form and the quality of RR’s spin attack, it is advisable to avoid picking the Englishman ahead of this game.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team