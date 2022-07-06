TNPL 2022, Match 12: RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match Preview

The Ruby Trichy Warriors are in 4th position in the points table with one win and one defeat in two games. They were defeated by Tiruppur by 4 wickets in their last game. They are playing as a team with almost all the players contributing and it will be very crucial for them going ahead into the tournament. The likes of Murali Vijay, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, etc are doing well in the batting department while the bowlers have been in good form as well. Ruby Trichy Warriors will look to win this game and bounce back on the winning track.

Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, are at the second last position with 2 defeats in 2 games. They are yet to win a match in this season. They have some excellent players in their side but they have failed to get going in the first two games. The likes of Narayan Jagadeesan, Rajagopal Sathish, Manimaran Siddharth, etc are big names and need to take responsibility. Kaushik Gandhi, Sasidev, and Harish Kumar have done well for them in the first two matches. Chepauk will look to win this game and open their account in TNPL 2022.

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 12, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Date and Time: 6th July 2022, Wednesday, 7:15 PM IST

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be excellent for batting as it has been in all the games till now. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots freely. There will be swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will get good help as on this pitch. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly balanced. RUby Trichy Warriors are in good form but the Chepauk Super Gillies are expected to register their first win of this season by defeating them.

Probable RTW vs CSG Playing XI

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Amit Sathvik-VP (wk), Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, P Sarvana-Kumar, Mathivanan-M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (c)

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Sonu Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, R Jaganath Sinivas, Marnimaran Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, R Alexander

Top Captaincy Choices for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match

Kaushik Gandhi: Kaushik Gandhi will be a very popular captaincy pick for this match. He is a top class batter in the tournament. Kaushik opens the innings for the Chepauk Super Gillies. He scored 64 runs in the first game. He failed with the bat in the second match but picked up one wicket. Kaushik will open the innings and will bowl a few overs as well which makes him a top captaincy pick.\

S Harish Kumar: S Harish Kumar is an excellent all-rounder in this game. He is in top form as well contributing with both bat and ball. Harish will bat in the middle-order for Chepauk and will bowl 4 overs of his medium pace bowling. He scored 39 runs in the last game. Harish scored 26 in the first game and picked up a wicket as well.

Narayan Jagadeesan: Narayan Jagadeesan is one of the best batters in the TNPL history. He has been super consistent and will be an exceptional captaincy pick. Jagadeesan has failed to get going in the first two games but he is an experienced campaigner and can score big in this game. He will give points from catches and stumpings as well. Jagadeesan is a very valuable pick for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match

R Alexander (8.5 credits): R Alexander is an excellent budget pick at 8.5 credits. He bowled exceptionally well in the last game against Madurai. Alexander picked 3 wickets in that game and conceded only 20 runs. Alexander will look to continue his good form in this game as well.

P Saravana Kumar (8.5credits): P Sarvana Kumar is the best budget pick for this match. Sarvana Kumar has bowled really well in the two games that he has played. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game and scored 17 runs as well. He is an experienced player in TNPL and will be great pick.

Differential Pick for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match

Manimaran Siddharth: Manimaran Siddharth will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams. Siddharth is a very talented left-arm orthodox bowler. He has been in top form in the domestic circuit. He picks up wickets and bowls economically as well. Manimaran picked one wicket in the first game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match

If RTW Bats First: C - Kaushik Gandhi, VC - S Harish Kumar

If CSG Bats First: C - P Sarvna Kumar, VC - Uthirasamy Sasidev

Mega League Team for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match

If RTW Bats First: C - Narayan Jagadeesan, VC - Nidhish Rajagopal

If CSG Bats First: C - Murali Vijay, VC - Sandeep Warrier

Which Contests to Join for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.