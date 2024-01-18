SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, U19 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: South Africa U-19 have a balanced and formidable team. Expect them to win the contest.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup 2024

Match

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19

Date

19 January 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has 261 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 101.55 in six List-A innings. He also has four fifties in the last ten innings.

Steve Stolk has one fifty and two 40+ scores in the last five innings. His previous five scores read: 18, 13, 40, 69 & 46.

David Teeger has two fifties, with a high score of 95*, in three List-A innings.

Kwena Maphaka has 13 wickets in his last five innings. His previous five innings read: 3/18, 5/25, 2/49, 0/49 & 3/44.

Jordan Johnson has 180 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 104.65 in seven List-A innings. He also has a fifty.

Nathan Edward’s last five 50-over innings figures read: 1/18, 3/66, 2/17, 3/43 & 0/35.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Potchefstroom will be nice for batting. However, the pacers will get some assistance early on with the new ball. The spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 250 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa U-19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Oliver Whitehead, Romashan Pillay, Juan James (c), Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Sipho Potsane.

West Indies U-19: Adrian Weir, Stephan Pascal (c & wk), Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Steve Wedderburn, Jewel Andrew, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edwards, Isai Thorne, Deshawne James.

Also Read: From Ben McKinney to Luc Benkenstein: 5 England Players To Watch Out For In U-19 World Cup 2024

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Steve Stolk: Steve Stolk is a fine batter. He will open the innings and can play a long innings. His recent form has also been decent.

Juan James: Juan James is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. James will contribute with both bat and ball and is among the best players in the team. Expect him to make an impact.

Nathan Sealy: Nathan Sealy is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sealy will also contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been good.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Richard Seletswane: Richard Seletswane will bat in the middle order and can add valuable runs. He has a fine List-A record and can play according to the situation. Seletswane can fetch match-winning points in the game.

Telegram Group Join Now

Isai Thorne: Isai Thorne has a selection % of less than 9 as of now. The pacers will get some help off the deck. Thorne can exploit it and snare crucial wickets.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Steve Wedderburn: Steve Wedderburn might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Teeger, Joshua Dorne, Romashan Pillay and Isai Thorne.

If WI-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Stephan Pascal, Richard Seletswane and Nqobani Mokoena.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Tarrique Edward, Romashan Pillay and Isai Thorne.

If WI-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Stephan Pascal, Richard Seletswane and Nqobani Mokoena.

SA-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction

South Africa U-19 have a balanced and formidable team. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.