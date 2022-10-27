SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – South Africa vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Group 2, Match 22 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about SA vs BAN Dream11 contest for T20 World Cup 2022

SA vs BAN Dream11 Match Preview

South Africa was robbed of a win as their first game was abandoned due to rain. They were cruising before the game was called off, and now all the games are crucial for qualifying for the semi-finals. They have a very strong side and they’ll look to continue their good form as a team. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs form a very explosive batting unit.

The pace attack Kagiso Radaba, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell can go through any batting line-up on their day. Keshav Maharaj is a good spinner in their ranks while Aiden Markam and Tristan Stubbs can also roll their arms if needed. The Proteas will be eying their first win of the tournament.

Bangladesh looked good as a team but there is still room for improvement, especially in the batting department. The middle order needs to be consistent for them to do well in the T20 World Cup. Senior batters like Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar must perform consistently with the bat. They have good batting depth as well.

Their bowlers won the first game for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed was brilliant and so was Hasan Mahmud. Mustafizur Rahman also bowled well. They have a goo spinner in Shakib while Mosaddek can also bowl his off-spin. Bangladesh has a good squad and they need to play as a team.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, Match 22 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Date and Time: 27th October 2022, Thursday, 8:30 AM IST

SA vs BAN Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Sydney is a good venue for batting. The side boundaries are small and the straight boundaries are long. The average first innings score here is 172 runs in T20Is. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will also get some help off the pitch as the game progresses. Chasing sides have won 6 out of 11 T20Is played here. Teams are expected to win the toss and bowl first.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Match Prediction

South Africa is expected to win this game but Bangladesh will be confident after their first game and are capable of defeating any team in the tournament.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Probable Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for SA vs BAN Dream11 Match

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock was at his destructive best in the first game. He scored 47* runs off just 18 deliveries against Zimbabwe. He is one of the best openers in world cricket and can win the game on his own if he gets going. De Kock will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well and will be the best captaincy choice.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is amongst the best all-rounders of all time. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl 4 overs as well. He is a proven match-winner and will be an important player for Bangladesh. Shakib got out early in the first game and is expected to do well in this match. He will be an excellent captaincy pick because of his all-round attributes.

Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi is a top captaincy option for this game. He has been a little expensive but he has picked wickets and can fetch plenty of points with his bowling. He bowls at a good pace and has a deceptive slower delivery as well in his arsenal. Ngidi will exploit the bounce of the Aussie pitches. He picked up 2 wickets in the first game.

Differential Picks for SA vs BAN Dream11 Match

Hasna Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud will be an excellent differential pick. He has been in decent form lately. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He picked up 2 wickets against the Netherlands and conceded only 15 runs in his 4 overs including a maiden over.

Mosaddek Hossain: Mosaddek Hossain is another top differential pick. He will bat in the lower order and may bowl an over or two of his off-spin. He is in good touch and will be a key player for his team, especially in the last few overs. Mosaddek scored 20 runs in the first game.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is a good differential pick, especially if Bangladesh bowls first. He is an excellent death bowler and can pick a few wickets in this game. He bowls at a decent pace and has a good off-cutter as well. Mustafizur bowled well but he went wicketless in the first game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SA vs BAN Dream11 Match

If SA Bats First: C - Quinton de Kock, VC - Shakib Al Hasan

If BAN Bats First: C - Kagiso Rabada, VC - Taskin Ahmed

Mega League Team for SA vs BAN Dream11 Match

If SA Bats First: C - Lungi Ngidi, VC - Aiden Markram

If BAN Bats First: C - David Miller, VC - Liton Das

Which Contests to Join for SA vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.