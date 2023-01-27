SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, South Africa vs England ODI Series 2023

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first ODI between South Africa and England.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs England Match Preview

After a poor Australian tour, South Africa will be looking for some good days ahead as they play host to England for a three-match ODI series.

South Africa played an ODI for the last time against India and lost the three-match series by 2-1 margin. They will be hoping to have a good home series this time against England. The batting will be led by in-form Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, followed by Anrich Nortje with the ball. Temba Bavuma is the only player not playing in the SA20 and he is back on the field to lead the ODI side.

On the other hand, England conceded a 3-0 whitewash in their last ODI series in Australia. Jos Buttler and his men will be hoping to change things as they are the defending champions of the ODI mega event coming October. Senior players like Joe Root and Ben Stokes are not taking part in this series. So, there is a good chance for England to try some new combination and start the year on a positive note.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: England tour of South Africa

Match: South Africa vs England, 1st ODI

Date: 27th January 2023

Time 4:30 PM IST

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein has multiple behaviors. Batters score runs whenever they get an opening but struggle as the game goes on. Batting first will be an ideal choice on this surface which is quite good in the first fifty overs. The first innings total is expected to be over 300, which will be a very difficult score to chase in the second innings.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Bloemfontein suggests clear weather throughout the day. There is only a 10% chance of precipitation during the match.

Team News

Phil Salt was suffering from illness and missed the last couple of games in SA20. His availability is still uncertain.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking balanced and an enthralling contest beckons in front of us. However, South Africa might just have an edge due to home advantage.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is currently in brilliant form. He finished as the fourth highest scorer in the first leg of SA20. The middle-order batter was South Africa’s best batter in the last ODI series against India. It is advisable to keep him as one of the top captaincy choices for this match.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be another top captaincy choice. He has been in terrific form recently, with both bat and ball. His all-round abilities set him apart from the rest.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was in excellent form in the first half of the SA20 League. The England captain is currently the highest run-scorer in the league with 285 runs in eight innings. Moreover, he scored a brilliant century, batting at four in his last ODI at this venue back in 2016. He will be another top captaincy choice for this match,

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi will be a top differential pick ahead of this match. He took a 6-wicket haul in the last ODI played in Bloemfontein. The seamer also took 9 wickets in the first leg of the SA20.

Reece Topley: Reece Topley was the highest wicket-taker, taking 10 wickets in five matches last time he toured South Africa for ODI series in 2016. The left-arm seamers will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jason Roy: Jason Roy's poor run continued in the ongoing SA20 League. It is advisable to avoid picking him ahead of this match.

