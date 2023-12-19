SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: India are a good side and should win the contest.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Match Information

Tournament

SA vs IND ODI series

Match

South Africa vs India 2nd ODI

Date

19 December 2023

Time

4:30 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Key Fantasy Pointers

Rassie van der Dussen has 253 runs at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate of 96.19 in six ODI innings against India. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Aiden Markram has 292 runs at an average of 22.46 and a strike rate of 80 in 14 ODI innings against India. He also has two wickets against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 255 runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 93.06 in nine ODI innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 503 runs at an average of 25.15 and a strike rate of 95.44 in 26 ODI innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

Andile Phehlukwayo has 167 runs at an average of 20.87 and a strike rate of 73.24 in ten ODI innings against India. He also has 11 wickets at 33.90 runs apiece in 11 ODI innings against them.

KL Rahul has 110 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 66.66 in five ODI innings against South Africa. He also has a fifty against them.

Sanju Samson has 118 runs at a strike rate of 114.56 in three ODI innings against South Africa. He also has a fifty against them.

Arshdeep Singh took five wickets while conceding only 37 runs in the previous game.

Avesh Khan took four wickets while conceding only 27 runs in the previous game.

Kuldeep Yadav has 27 wickets at an average of 14.74 and a strike rate of 19.96 in 12 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 233 in 42 ODIs in Gqeberha, with the teams batting first, winning only 20 games. The pacers have taken 77.73% of wickets here. Expect a similar track with additional help for the speedsters, especially with the new ball. A total of around 250 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect Markram to have a significant impact in this match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to score big in the previous game, but he is a quality batter with a top-notch List A record. His recent form has also been superb. A big knock can not be ruled out.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy pick for this game. Rahul is among the finest middle-order batters in ODIs and will look to build on his fantastic record. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Top Differential Picks

David Miller: David Miller has a low selection % of less than 40 as of now, making him a good differential pick. Miller has a sensational record in Gqeberha, as he has 268 runs at a strike rate of 94.36, including one fifty and a century. Another fine outing might well be on the cards.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. Tilak didn’t get to bat as much in the previous game, but he is a quality batter and can make a useful contribution. Batting in the top four will increase his probability of scoring runs.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Players to Avoid

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sai Sudharsan, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Arshdeep Singh.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Reeza Hendricks, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Mukesh Kumar.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Tilak Varma, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder and Avesh Khan.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India are a good side and should win the contest.

