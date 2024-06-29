SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Final: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, South Africa vs India Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: This one is hard to predict. Both have been unbeaten throughout the competition. However, India have played one game in Barbados, and their bowlers, especially pacers might be more suited for the conditions here. Expect India to finally end the trophy drought.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

South Africa vs India

Date

29 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 312 runs at an average of 44.57 and a strike rate of 140.54 in nine T20I innings against India. He also has four fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 85 runs, 49 balls, 21.25 average, 173.46 SR & 4 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs Arshdeep Singh in T20Is: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 5, 12, 65, 74 & 10.

Reeza Hendricks has 221 runs at an average of 24.55 and a strike rate of 122.77 in nine T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Reeza Hendricks vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 31 runs, 23 balls, 15.50 average, 134.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 29*, 0, 19, 11 & 43.

Aiden Markram has 165 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 143.47 in five T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 33 runs, 30 balls, 11 average, 110 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 21.50 average, 14.25 SR & 9.05 economy rate. Aiden Markram vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 104 average, 75 SR & 8.32 economy rate.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 23*, 18, 1, 46 & 15. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 1/28, 0/4, 0/13, 1/8 & 0/5.

Tristan Stubbs has 43 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 116.21 in four T20I innings against India.

Tristan Stubbs vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 125 runs, 138 balls, 31.25 average, 90.57 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ previous five scores: 29, 12*, 20*, 27* & 0.

Heinrich Klaasen has 222 runs at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 163.23 in eight T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

Heinrich Klaasen vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 79 runs, 81 balls, 9.87 average, 97.53 SR & 8 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya have dismissed him once each.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 22, 8, 36*, 3 & 46.

David Miller has 431 runs at an average of 43.10 and a strike rate of 159.04 in 17 T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

David Miller’s previous five scores: 4, 43, 0, 7 & 29.

Marco Jansen has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against India.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 44.20 average, 32.80 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 13.16 average, 10.83 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five scores: 3/16, 1/17, 0/31, 0/32 & 0/16.

Keshav Maharaj has 10 wickets at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 18 in ten T20I innings against India.

Keshav Maharaj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 15.90 average, 14.40 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Keshav Maharaj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 59 average, 48 SR & 7.37 economy rate.

Keshav Maharaj’s previous five figures: 0/6, 1/24, 2/25, 1/24 & 3/27.

Kagiso Rabada has 8 wickets at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 33 in 12 T20I innings against India.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 21.77 average, 18.55 SR & 7.04 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 10.40 average, 8.60 SR & 7.25 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 2/14, 1/11, 2/32, 3/18 & 0/17.

Anrich Nortje has 6 wickets at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 26 in eight T20I innings against India.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 27.88 average, 23.33 SR & 7.17 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 7.14 average, 7.71 SR & 5.55 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s previous five figures: 2/7, 0/26, 1/35, 1/37 & 1/27.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 7 wickets at an average of 45.57 and a strike rate of 32.28 in 12 T20I innings against India.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 16.76 average, 11.07 SR & 9.08 economy rate. Tabraiz Shamsi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27.33 average, 29.66 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s last five figures: 3/6, 3/27, 1/50, 4/19 & 0/4.

India:

Rohit Sharma has 420 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 129.23 in 16 T20I innings against South Africa. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rohit Sharma has 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 137.31 in three T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 113 runs, 77 balls, 22.60 average, 146.75 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada in T20Is: 52 runs, 49 balls, 26 average, 106.12 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 57, 92, 23, 8 & 3.

Virat Kohli has 318 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 134.17 in 12 T20I innings against South Africa. He also has two fifties against them.

Virat Kohli scored 24 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 50 runs, 51 balls, 6.25 average, 98.03 SR & 8 dismissals. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have dismissed him once each.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 9, 0, 37, 24 & 0.

Rishabh Pant has 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 114.89 in eight T20I innings against South Africa.

Rishabh Pant scored 20 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Rishabh Pant vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 110 runs, 88 balls, 27.50 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals. Anrich Nortje has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 29 runs, 13 balls, 14.50 average, 223.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant vs Keshav Maharaj in T20Is: 6 runs, 8 balls, 3 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 4, 15, 36, 20 & 18.

Suryakumar Yadav has 343 runs at an average of 68.60 and a strike rate of 177.72 in six T20I innings against South Africa. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 162 runs, 97 balls, 27 average, 167.01 SR & 6 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 47, 31, 6, 53 & 50*.

Hardik Pandya has 167 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 138.01 in eight T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 27 in nine T20I innings against them.

Hardik Pandya scored 32 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 219 runs, 157 balls, 21.90 average, 139.49 SR & 10 dismissals. Kagiso Rabada has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 15.93 average, 13.86 SR & 6.89 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 46.75 average, 33.50 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 23, 27*, 50*, 32 & 7. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/14, 0/47, 1/32, 0/13 & 2/14.

Shivam Dube scored 10 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Shivam Dube vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 21 runs, 17 balls, 10.50 average, 123.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 0, 28, 34, 10 & 31*.

Ravindra Jadeja has 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 125.64 in four T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 31.25 in seven T20I innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 16 runs in three T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 2 wickets here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 44.50 average, 37.50 SR & 7.12 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 58 average, 38 SR & 9.15 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 17*, 9*, 7, 0 & 4*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/16, 0/17, 0/24, 1/20 & 0/10.

Axar Patel has 44 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 107.31 in seven T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 29.83 in ten T20I innings against them.

Axar Patel scored 12 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings here.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.52 average, 16.94 SR & 6.20 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 30.50 average, 20 SR & 9.15 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 10, 3*, 12, 20 & 14*. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 3/23, 1/21, 0/26, 1/15 & 1/25.

Arshdeep Singh has 8 wickets at an average of 20.37 and a strike rate of 12 in five T20I innings against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 29 wickets, 24.27 average, 15.44 SR & 9.42 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 12.46 average, 11.20 SR & 6.67 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 0/17, 3/37, 2/30, 3/36 & 4/9.

Kuldeep Yadav has 6 wickets at an average of 7.16 and a strike rate of 5.83 in two T20I innings against South Africa. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 9.82 average, 9.76 SR & 6.03 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 17.75 average, 16.62 SR & 6.40 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 3/19, 2/24, 3/19, 2/32 & 0/15.

Jasprit Bumrah has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 7.30 average, 12.15 SR & 3.60 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 12.50 average, 11 SR & 6.81 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/12, 1/29, 2/13, 3/7 & 0/25.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Barbados this T20 World Cup has been 150.42, with pacers snaring 64.85% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with pacers getting nice speed and carry off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will open the innings. Quinton has a fine record against India and will enjoy batting in Barbados. His recent form has been top-notch.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings. Rohit has been in fine form and will enjoy batting in Barbados. Another big score can not be ruled out.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. Hardik will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

David Miller: David Miller has been selected by less than 26% of users as of now. Miller will bat in the top order and has done well against India previously. He can make a substantial contribution.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja’s selection % currently stands at 9.13. Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch match-winning points.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anrich Nortje.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Keshav Maharaj.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Suryakumar Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Ravindra Jadeja.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Virat Kohli, David Miller, Axar Patel, Marco Jansen, and Arshdeep Singh.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

This one is hard to predict. Both have been unbeaten throughout the competition. However, India have played one game in Barbados, and their bowlers, especially pacers might be more suited for the conditions here. Expect India to finally end the trophy drought.

