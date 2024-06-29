SA vs IND Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, South Africa vs India Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

SA vs IND Prediction: Both teams are unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas have qualified for their first-ever World Cup Finals whereas India is coming after knocking out defending champions England. Riding high on confidence, the Indian team has more pedigree and are our favourites to win the clash.

SA vs IND Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024 (Final)

Match: South Africa vs India

Date: June 29, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

SA vs IND Match Preview

Both South Africa and India are the only two unbeaten teams in the T20 World Cup 2024 and will now lock horns against each other in the summit clash. The Proteas qualified for their first-ever World Cup final (ODI & T20) after beating Afghanistan in the semi-final clash.

The Men in Blue on the other hand has also enjoyed a sublime run and they outclassed defending champions England in the second semi-final clash. Rohit Sharma and Co will be hoping to break a jinx of 13 years and win an ICC title this time around, having last won it in 2011.

Probable SA vs IND Playing XI

SA probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) Reeza Hendricks Aiden Markram (c) Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Tristan Stubbs Marco Jansen Keshav Maharaj Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje Tabraiz Shamsi

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Kensington Oval will offer equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The wind factor can come into play which can be exploited and spinners will also come in handy as the game progresses and the pitch becomes a bit slower.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29°C with minimal chances of rain (20%). In case of rain, 190 minutes have been added to complete the game on the same day. Still, if there's no result, reserve day will come into play.

Top Players for SA vs IND Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli had a slow tournament but he's a big match player and can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has a knack for taking wickets in crucial moments. Expect him to once again trouble the opposition batters.

Top Captaincy picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is a popular captaincy option. He has been in fine form and his wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points. Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has looked in incredible touch in the last couple of matches. He will open the batting too and can score big points.

Players to avoid

Shivam Dube - Shivam Dube might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

David Miller - David Miller might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs IND Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

SA vs IND Match Prediction

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas have qualified for their first-ever World Cup Finals whereas India is coming after knocking out defending champions England. Riding high on confidence, the Indian team has more pedigree and are our favourites to win the clash.

