SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: South Africa are quite better than the Netherlands on paper, but funny things have happened in the past with South Africa. But the Proteas will go as favourites in the rubber.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

South Africa vs Netherlands

Date

17 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock’s scores in this World Cup: 100 & 109.

Temba Bavuma has 96 runs at a strike rate of 105.49 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands.

Aiden Markram has 226 runs at a strike rate of 136.96, with the help of one fifty and a century, against the Netherlands in ODIs. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 23.33 in two ODIs against them.

David Miller has 103 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 130.37 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 4 wickets at 15.75 runs apiece in two ODI innings against the Netherlands.

Max O’Dowd has 74 runs in three ODI innings against South Africa.

Teja Nidamanuru made 48 runs in his only ODI against South Africa.

Bas de Leede has 85 runs in two innings this World Cup. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 25.20 in two innings this World Cup.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 229, with the teams batting first, winning only two of the six matches. The pitch in the previous game here was ideal for the batters, and a similar track might be churned out again. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 17°C, with scattered thunderstorms, is forecast during the match hours.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Also Read: Quinton de Kock making his swansong memorable

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He is in tremendous form and can wreak havoc against a relatively weak Netherlands attack. Quinton will look to extend his fine work.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among the safest captaincy options for this game. Markram will contribute to all the departments, and his recent form has also been good. Expect Markram to fetch a few crucial points again.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is another popular captaincy option for this game. Bas will contribute with both bat and ball, and he is the best player in his team. He has also done quite well in two outings this World Cup.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has surprisingly been picked up by less than 24% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Shamsi has done well against the Netherlands in the past, and the Netherlands team are not as good against the quality spinners. He can scalp a few wickets.

Roelof van der Merwe: Roelof van der Merwe has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. He is a seasoned campaigner and can trouble the Proteas batters with his accuracy. Roelof can also add a few crucial runs in the lower order.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Logan van Beek and Keshav Maharaj.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Vikramjit Singh, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Teja Nidamanuru and Logan van Beek.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Vikramjit Singh, Roelof van der Merwe, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction

