SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, West Indies tour of South Africa 2023

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Team, Fantasy cricket tips, playing xi, weather and pitch report for the first T20I between South Africa and West Indies.

South Africa is set to host West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series at the Supersports Park in Centurion, South Africa.

South Africa will field a team with a newly appointed captain Aiden Markram. The Proteas will be in action for the first time since their T20 World Cup heartbreak against Netherlands. They will be keen to start everything afresh under the new leader. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller will be the key batters, with the big quicks Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada making a return after taking rest in the recently concluded ODI series.

On the other side, West Indies, who could not even make their way through to the last 12 in the T20 World Cup back in October 2022, are looking to start everything from the start with a new leader in Rovman Powell. They will be keen to get things back in control in their most preferred format. The likes of Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran will be key with the bat. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein will be looking to carry the team on the bowling front.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: West Indies tour of South Africa 2023

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st

Date: 25th March 2023

Time: 5:30 PM IST

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Super Sports Park is expected to be slightly bent towards the batters. However, the weather conditions might offer help to the seamers initially. The average first innings total in the last five T20s at this venue was around 200. The team winning the toss should be batting first.

Weather Report

There is a good chance of rain during early hours of the day. However, the game is expected to remain unaffected and have a 40-overs affair without any interruption.

Team News

No major news on injury and availability have been reported by both sides.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Playing XI: Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Considering the team on paper and home advantage, South Africa is expected to win this match against the West Indies.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be top captaincy pick for this game. The new South Africa skipper has been in great form lately in the shortest format of the game. In his last outing at this venue, Markram scored a brilliant century in an SA20 playoff game.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. The ace pacer is one of the most dangerous pace bowlers around in all forms of the game. Nortje had a great SA20 , taking the second highest wickets (7) at this venue. It is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices for this match.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell will be another great captaincy choice in this match. Considering the conditions at the Super Sports Park for a T20 game, Powell can prove to be the biggest difference maker for the West Indies.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Odean Smith: Odean Smith is selected by only 7% of the teams as of writing this. Smith's ability to bowl quick in South African conditions , makes him one of the best differential picks for this match.

Bjorn Fortuin: Fortuin will be another great differential pick for this match. The left-arm spinner might be a huge difference maker to your points tally if opportunity arrives. West Indies is averaging 19.66 against left-arm spinners in T20Is since 2018 which is second worst by any full member country.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs is one of the promising young talents in this South African unit. However, it is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI for this match considering he bats way down the order to make any huge impact to your points tally.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

