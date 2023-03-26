SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, West Indies tour of South Africa 2023

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second T20I between South Africa and West Indies.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs West Indies Match Preview

South Africa will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the three match series at Super Sports Park in Centurion.

South Africa will be looking to bounce back and level the series after losing the rain-shortened first T20I. Aiden Markram will be hoping his bowlers to have a better day as the batters did their job considerably well and looks in great touch. Anrich Nortje was the only bowler who looked in good control with the ball. The likes of Sisanda Magala took wickets but gave away a lot of runs.

On the other side, West Indies must be high in confidence after winning the first T20I. They will be looking to carry the momentum and seal the series with one game remaining. The conditions suits their style of play and skipper Rovman Powell will be keen to see his side replicating the same performance. However, they need to be a bit better with the ball to beat this strong South African side in back to back games.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: West Indies tour of South Africa 2023

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Date: 26th March 2023

Time: 5:30 PM IST

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Super Sports Park in Centurion is a good one for the batters. Batters can score big from the very word go. There is not much help for the spinners but seamers can still manage to deceive the batters. The first innings total is expected to be around 200. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a 40% chance of rain during the second half of the day.

Team News

No major news on injury and availability have been reported by both sides.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Playing XI: Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are equal on paper and current form in these conditions. However, South Africa is expected to bounce back and level the series in this match.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell scored a brilliant unbeaten 43 off 18 in the first T20I. He looked in sublime form with the bat, taking West Indies across the line to win the first T20I. He will continue be a top captaincy choice from the West Indies unit.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be another top captaincy choice for this match. He looked good in the first T20I, starting his innings with three boundaries but couldn't not convert it into a long innings. It is advisable to keep him as one of your captain in this match, considering a good condition for the batters and Markram batting in the top four.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. His recent records at this venue has been magnificent. In addition, he was the best bowler for South Africa in the first T20I, taking one wicket and gave away just 5.7 runs per over.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers will be a top differential pick for this match. The West Indies all-rounder can make a huge difference in your points tally as he bats at the top of the order and can bowl with the new ball as well.

Odean Smith: Odean Smith will be a top differential pick for this game as well. The West Indies all-rounder can make a huge difference due to his ongoing wicket-taking form. He has not been picked even by half of the teams as of writing this.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is one of the first names in most of the teams. However, considering his poor T20I record against South Africa, it is advisable to avoid him in your XI for this match.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team