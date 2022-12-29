SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Youth T20, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 Match Preview

Indian U19 girls seemed to be too good for the hosts in the first Youth T20 as Shafali Verma and co defeated South Africa Women U19 by 54 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the five match T20 series. South Africa Women U19 won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. India did lose Shafali Verma early but the duo of Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari took the team out of trouble and added 71 runs for the second wicket. India managed 137 for 5 in 20 overs before Shabnam MD and Archana Devi ran through the Protea batting order. India restricted South Africa to 83 for 8 in 20 overs to win the first game. The visitors would like to carry on the momentum from here and test their bench strength as well. G Trisha didn't play in the last game and might get a chance in the next game.

On the other hand, Ayanda Hlubi gave the hosts a perfect start by dismissing Shafali Verma in the very first ball. Hlubi went on to dismiss the other Indian star player Richa Ghosh as well and finished with 2 for 22 in four overs. Kayla Reyneke was another star for the Proteas who gave an all-round performance in the last game but must bat up the batting order.

It was a brilliant bowling effort overall, from the Proteas but their batting let them down big time. Skipper Oluhle Siyo will be hoping her other star players like Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse to come out good in the next game. The batters especially must show some value to their wicket and come back stronger in the next game to make it 1-1 before it's too late for them.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 2nd Youth T20

Date: 29th December 2022

Time: 5:15 PM IST

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Steyn City School is a balanced one as we saw both bowlers and batters performing equally in the first match of the five match series last Tuesday. It has a good bounce for pacers which helped the pacers from both the teams initially. As the game progresses batters can play their shots and finger spinners get the best out of this surface in the second innings. It will be a used pitch for the second youth t20 and the par total is around 125. Chasing on this surface is never going to be easy so the team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather forecast doesn't look promising for this match. There is a possibility of 40% precipitation in Steyn City throughout the afternoon period when the match is scheduled to take place.

Team News

All the players including the non-travelling reserves are available to take part in this five match series.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women U19: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Simoné Lourens (wk), Karabo Meso, Kayla Reyneke, Oluhle Siyo (c), Madison Landsman, Anica Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Monalisa Legodi Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu.

India Women Under 19: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India Women U19 never looked out of control throughout the game. They are a team to beat and looks way ahead of the Proteas girls in all departments. Shafali Verma and co are expected to win this match as well and take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shafali Verma: Shafali had a poor first game as she got out for a golden duck in the very first over but that doesn't can't rule her out to be one of the top picks for captaincy. The conditions look suitable for Shafali's game considering the kind of bounce the pitch had in the first game. In addition she would like to get some runs with the bat leading up to the inaugural U19 Women World Cup next month.

Soumya Tiwari: Soumya continued her good form with the bat in the first youth t20. After losing Shafali in the very first ball, Soumya had a brilliant partnership of 71 with Sehrawat and took her team out of a tricky phase against some quality bowling from the Proteas. Soumya finished with 40 and remains as one of the top captaincy picks for this match as well.

Kayla Reyneke: Kayla Reyneke is one player who did something in the first game with both ball and bat. She took 2 wickets in her four overs spell, giving just 13 runs and also topped the scoring chart for Proteas batting at 6. However, she can bat up the order if her team wants her to so it is advisable to keep Reyneke as one of the captaincy choices for your XIs.

SA-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Elandri Janse van Rensburg : The aggressive Protea opener got out early in the first game but remains as one of the top picks for your XIs. However, she features in only 14% of the fantasy teams, making her the top differential pick you can have for your XI. There is no doubt in her abilities and on her day she can win the game single-handedly for her side. The right hander has been one of the run machines for this side in the last few months.

Titas Sadhu: The Indian seamer is another top differential pick you can have in your XI. Her ability to hit the deck hard is going to be very useful in these conditions. In addition, she was batting at 7 in the last game making her an all-round option you can have for your fantasy XIs. Very few fantasy teams feature her as of writing so it is advisable to pick her as one of your differential picks for this match.

SA-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Anica Swart: Anica Swart can be avoided from picking in any of your fantasy XIs. She doesn't bowl and bats way down the order, making her one of the players to avoid for your fantasy XIs.

SA-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

