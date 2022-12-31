SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Youth T20, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 Match Preview

The second T20 of the five match series between South Africa Women U19 and India Women U19 was called off without a ball bowled due to wet outfield. Both the teams will come up against each other in the third Youth T20 on Saturday at Steyn City School in Johannesburg.

Indian U19 girls came out to be too good for the hosts in the first game but must be disappointed after the second game was called off. Shafali Verma and co would have liked to continue their winning momentum and be familiar with the conditions as much as possible, leading up to the World Cup next month. The visitors would not like to change much and go with the same winning combination for this match. However, we might get to see G Trisha getting a chance in this game and a couple of like to like replacements in the bowling lineup. India won the first match by 54 runs last Tuesday and took a 1-0 lead in the five match T20 series. Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari were the stars with the bat, followed by Shabnam MD and Archana Devi with the ball who ran through the Protea batting order and restricted South Africa to 83 for 8 in 20 overs to win the first game. Shafali Verma would like to get some runs after getting out early in the first game and take her side 2-0 ahead in the five match series with two matches remaining.

On the other hand, the hosts must be disappointed to miss out on an opportunity to make a comeback in the last match after facing a heavy defeat in the first T20 on Tuesday. Skipper Oluhle Siyo will be hoping her batters to step up in this match after being the major reason behind their defeat in the first match. It was a good effort from their bowlers after asking the visitors to bat first but the batters never got going with the bat while chasing. Ayanda Hlubi was the star with the ball as she removed Shafali Verma with the very first ball she bowled, followed by the wicket of the other Indian International Richa Ghosh. Kayla Reyneke was another Protea, who gave an all-round performance but could not take her side across the line. Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse are the two best players in this side and both of them must come out good in the next game before it is too late.

SA-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 3rd Youth T20

Date: 31st December 2022

Time: 1:30 PM IST

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Steyn City School is a balanced one as we saw both bowlers and batters performing equally in the first match of the five match series last Tuesday. However the place has experienced constant rainfall across the last two days. Therefore there is a chance the wicket might have some moisture and might help the bowlers a bit more. It had a good bounce in the first T20 which helped the pacers from both the teams initially. As the game progressed batters played their shots and finger spinners got the best out of this surface in the second innings. The par total is around 125. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and use the favorable bowling conditions.

Weather Report

The weather forecast does look better for this match. There is a 50% chance of rain throughout the day but looks minimal in the morning when the match is scheduled to take place.

Team News

All the players including the non-travelling reserves are available to take part in this five match series.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women U19: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Simoné Lourens (wk), Karabo Meso, Kayla Reyneke, Oluhle Siyo (c), Madison Landsman, Anica Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Monalisa Legodi Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu.

India Women Under 19: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India Women U19 is expected to win this match as they must be high in confidence after the first T20 win and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. They are a team to beat and looked way ahead of the Proteas girls in all departments.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mannat Kashyap: Mannat Kashyap might have not got a wicket in the first match but she gave away just three runs per over in her three over spell. Mannat was highest wicket taker in the last series against New Zealand U19 and is a genuine wicket taker with her left arm spin. In addition the condition might suit her even more in this match as there has been constant rainfall in the city from the last two days. The pitch might remain damp and assist the spinners more.

Soumya Tiwari: Soumya continued her good form with the bat in the first match after Shafali lost her wicket in the very first ball. Soumya had a brilliant partnership of 71 with Sehrawat and helped her side get a competitive total against some quality bowling from the hosts. Soumya finished with 40 and remains as one of the top captaincy picks for this match as well.

Hurley Gala: Hurley Gala was the best seamer for her side in the last series against New Zealand U19 in Mumbai. She took 7 wickets in the five match series. The Mumbai born all-rounder continued her wicket taking form in the first match of this series as she managed to remove a dangerous looking local girl Karabo Meso. There is no one in this Indian side who has the skill sets which Gala have. This makes her one of the best captaincy choices for this match.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Elandri Janse van Rensburg : The aggressive Protea opener got out early in the first game but remains as one of the top picks for your XIs. However, she features in only 13% of the fantasy teams, making her the top differential pick you can have for your XI. There is no doubt in her abilities and on her day she can win the game single-handedly for her side. The right hander has been one of the run machines for this side in the last few months.

Seshnie Naidu: Seshnie Naidu has been the highest wicket taker for this South Africa Women U19 side in the past few months. She is a genuine wicket taker and has brilliant googly to deceive the batters. Even though she had a poor first game, it is advisable to keep her in your fantasy XIs. In addition less than 10% of the teams featured her in the last match which makes her one of the top differential picks for this match.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Anica Swart: Anica Swart can be avoided from picking in any of your fantasy XIs. She doesn't bowl and bats way down the order, making her one of the players to avoid for your fantasy XIs.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team