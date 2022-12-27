SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 1, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first T20 match between India Women U19 and South Africa Women U19.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 Match Preview

The South Africa Women U19 are set to host India Women U19 for a five match T20 series starting from 27th of December 2022 at LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria

The series will play a crucial role as both the teams will look to have a final preparation before the inaugural U19 Women World Cup in South Africa, scheduled to start from 14th January 2023.

India have selected a very strong 15-member squad which also has two Indian internationals Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. Shafali Verma will lead the side and will have Shweta Sehrawat from Delhi as her deputy. India are coming off a 5-0 series win against New Zealand U19 in Mumbai and are already looking like a team to beat.

On the other hand, Oluhle Siyo will captain South Africa Women U19 and will have Madison Landsman as her deputy. The hosts played in the recently concluded Women T20 Super League and played against the top domestic sides of the country to have the best lead up to the mega event in January. Before that, Siyo and co won series against Zimbabwe Women U19 and Namibia Women U19 in the last few months. Even though they don't have a star studded team, players like Elandri Janse van Rensburg and Seshnie Naidu can light up the series for South Africa to give a massive boost to their World Cup preparation.

Will the hosts be able to overcome the India challenge?

Also Read: THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17, BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19

Venue: Steyn City School

Date: 27th December 2022

Time: 1:30 PM IST

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The five match series will be played at Steyn City School. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first on this pitch as it will be the first match of the series. The average first innings total in T20s is around 125.

Weather Report

The weather conditions look good for a T20 match with very less chances of rain during the game time.

Team News

All the players including the non-travelling reserves will take part in this five match series.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women U19: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Simoné Lourens (wk), Kayla Reyneke, Oluhle Siyo (c), Miané Smit, Madison Landsman, Anica Swart, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Refilwe Monchu

India Women Under 19: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India Women U19 recently defeated New Zealand U19 by 5-0 and will be starting this series against South Africa as clear favorites as well. Both the Indian internationals Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are available for selection and are expected to be the architect of what can be an exciting next one month for these under 19 girls.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shafali Verma: Shafali needs no introduction as the Indian international has been one of the faces of the Indian team since her debut. The destructive opener will lead the side in this series followed by the world cup. There should not be any second thought to keep her as one of your top choices for captaincy`

Soumya Tiwari: Soumya batted in the top order and finished as the highest run scorer in the recently concluded five match series against New Zealand U19. The Bhopal born cricketer scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 116.80 in five matches. In addition she can bowl spin and can be really dangerous at times. She was one of the best all-rounders in the domestic tournaments for Madhya Pradesh.

Elandri Janse van Rensburg: Elandri is considered one of the best players in this South Africa Women U19 squad and is known for her destructive batting at the top of the order. She has a very good range of shots which allows her to score all around the ground. Her ability to score quick runs makes her different from the crowd and one of the top picks for captaincy in this game.

.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

G Trisha: G Trisha is an ideal differential pick for this match. At the time of writing only 13% of teams feature Trisha. The right hander from Hyderabad is considered as one of the next big things in Indian Women cricket. She was second highest run scorer in the series against New Zealand U19 and will be playing a crucial role in the middle order for India.

Seshnie Naidu: The leg spinner from Durban is the frontline spinner of this South Africa Women U19 team. She has been a genuine wicket taker for her side against Zimbabwe Women U19 and in the recently concluded Women Super League as well. Naidu seems to have a lethal googly which makes it even more hard for the opposition. She has not been selected even in the 1/4th of the teams for this match, making her one of the top differential picks for this match.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ayanda Hlubi: Ayanda Hlubi has not been convincing with the ball in the last two games played in WSL and also bats a lot lower in the order. It is advisable to avoid picking her in your XI.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team