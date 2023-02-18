SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women and Australia Women.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women vs Australia Women Match Preview

South Africa have won one of their first two games in this World Cup. They suffered a hurting defeat against Sri Lanka in the very first game but managed to bounce back with a convincing win over New Zealand. They will need a win against Australia in this match as well to keep themselves alive in the semi final race.

On the other hand, Australia have won each of their first three games and are the first team in the tournament to seal their semi final spot. They have never lost against South Africa in T20Is and will be hoping to continue this record in their favor, making it six in six against them. Meg Lanning and co will be looking to continue their winning momentum and finish their group stage on a high.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: South Africa Women vs Australia Women, 15th Match

Date: 18th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George's Park in Gqeberha has been a low scoring one. Spinners controls the major part of the game, with seamers striking regularly in the later half of the innings. Batters can score runs with more time on this pitch. The first innings is expected to be around 140. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Gqeberha is not looking good throughout the day. It is expected to get better by the time of this match but there will be still more than 50% chances of rain during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates from both sides.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvdaart, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnam Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form and the players on paper Australia should win this match against South Africa.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy scored another half century in the last game against Bangladesh and is now currently the highest run-scorer in this tournament. She will be a great captaincy choice for this match as well.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner wicket taking form continues. She is currently the joint second highest wicket taker with six wickets in three games. In addition, she bats at four so there should not be any doubt on her being another captaincy choice for this game.

Chloe Tryon: Chloe Tryon has been South Africa's best player in the recent past. She once again topped the scoring chart for South Africa in their last game against New Zealand. She will be another great captaincy choice for this match.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nonkululeko Mlaba: Mlaba is selected in only 30% of the teams as of writing this. Considering the conditions at St George's Park, Mlaba will be a great differential pick for this match.

Georgia Wareham: Wareham is not one of the biggest names in this Aussie line-up. However, she has been doing a great job with the ball in this tournament, picking four wickets in only two matches already. She will be another great differential pick for this match.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is one of the best players in the world right now in this format. However, she bats way down for this Australian side and is not getting many opportunities with the ball as well. It will be better to avoid picking her in your Dream11 for this match.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team