SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Preview

South Africa started the tournament with a defeat but bounced back well to win a big game against New Zealand. However, they are coming from the back of a huge defeat against Australia and now need to win their last group fixture to qualify for the Semi final.

On the other side, Bangladesh have had a horrible tournament, losing each of the three games they have played so far. They will be hoping to give a morale-boosting performance in their last game of their campaign and end the tournament on a high with a win.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 20th Match

Date: 21st February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The conditions at Newlands in Cape Town have been better for the batters. The spinners do get hold from the surface in the middle, but the surface keeps getting better to bat. The average first innings score is around 150. The team winning the toss need to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability updates reported from both sides.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of both the teams, the teams on paper South Africa Women are expected to win this match against Bangladesh Women.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will be a top captaincy choice for this match. She has a batting average of 33 against Bangladesh in T20Is and also the highest wicket taker (11) ever in the games involving these two sides.

Marufa Akter: Marufa Akter has a three wicket haul at this venue. She is currently the highest wicket taker for Bangladesh in this world and will be a safe captaincy choice going forward.

Sune Luus: South Africa skipper will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this match. She will be playing an integral role in the middle order in this match. Luus was also the top scorer for South Africa in their last outing in Cape Town.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Salma Khatun: The Bangladeshi veteran has been very poor in this World Cup so far. However, considering her record against South Africa in the past. She took three wickets when these two teams met for the last time in T20Is.

Laura Wolvdaart: Laura Wolvdaart will be another top differential pick for this match. The conditions are better in Cape Town for the top order batters. She hasn't been at her best in this World Cup, making her a must differential pick for this match.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nahida Akter: Nahida Akter is one of the first names in this Bangladesh lineup. However, she has not been at her best in this tournament and it is advisable to keep her out of the dream 11.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team