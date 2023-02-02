SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Final, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's T20I Tri Series

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20I tri-Series match between South Africa Women and India Women.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women vs India Women Match Preview

South Africa have won two out of the four games in the series, both against the West Indies Women. They lost the first game against India, while the rain played spoilsport in their second meeting. The hosts will be looking to make things even in the final, lifting the trophy of the tri-series and carry a good momentum to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On the other side, India finished the league stage unbeaten, beating West Indies twice and South Africa in the very first fixture. They have lost against South Africa only four times in history and three of those came in the last five meetings. Harmanpreet Kaur and co will be hoping to continue their dominance over the host and win the final.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's T20I Tri Series

Match: South Africa Women vs India Women, Final

Date: 2nd February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Buffalo Park in East London is a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers get help from the surface throughout the game. The average first innings total is expected to be around 150. The team winning the toss will be batting first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to stay clear throughout the day in East London. There is no rain expected during the match time.

Team News

No injury or availability updates reported from both sides.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Shabnam Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking balanced and an enthralling contest beckons in front of us. However, India is expected to win this match and the tri-series.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma has been the best player in the tri-series so far. The Indian all-rounder has eight wickets in three innings. In addition she had a brilliant day with the bat against South Africa in her last outing against them, earlier in the tournament, followed by a 3-wicket haul with the ball as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet will play a crucial role for India in this game. She is yet to get dismissed in this series and is currently the second highest run-scorer with 88 runs in two innings, including a half century against West Indies Women. She will be another great captaincy choice.

Marizanne Kapp: Kapp will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. Her all-round abilities set her apart from everyone else. She currently has most amount of runs for South Africa in this series, 74, in two innings and a wicket with the ball.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shabnim Ismail: The South African ace seamer will be a top differential pick in this match. She has not participated much in this series due to injury but played the last game against India and is expected to play the final as well.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah had a poor run of form recently but the Indian batter found runs from her bat after opening the innings. She is expected to open the innings in the final T20I as well and that is why she will be another top differential pick for this game.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Devika Vaidya: Devika Vaidya has not done much in this series after the first game. In addition, she bats way down the order to create much impact. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking her in your side ahead of this game.

