SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup Match between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women.

South Africa are squaring off against New Zealand in Match 7 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Boland Park in Paarl.

Both the teams have started their World Cup campaign with a defeat and will be keen to get off the mark with a win in this match.

South Africa suffered an unlikely defeat against Sri Lanka as their batting fell short of chasing 130 and lost the game by 3 runs. Sune Luus was the only batter who got going but never got any help from the other side. She will be hoping her batters have a better day with the bat and defeat the white ferns to stay alive in the competition.

On the other hand, New Zealand also had a terrible day with the bat, having bowled out for 76 against Australia in their first game. Sophie Devine will be hoping her side to not make the same mistake and get their first win of the tournament in this match.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 7th Match

Date: 13th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Boland Park in Paarl has helped both seamers and spinners equally so far. It gets slower with time but still a good wicket for a T20 match. The average first innings score is around 145. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is zero percent rain probability in Paarl during the match time. It is expected to remain clear throughout the day.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvdaart, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnam Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine, Bezuidenhout, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand is expected to get better of host South Africa in this match.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr took three wickets and top scored for New Zealand in their defeat against Australia in Paarl. She will be a great captaincy choice ahead of this match. Her all-round abilities make her different from the crowd.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine had an outstanding all-round performance against South Africa in the last meeting between these two sides. Devine took 3 wickets with the ball and scored 48 with the bat last time she played against South Africa. She is another great captaincy option to go forward ahead of this match.

Chloe Tryon: Chloe Tryon has been in great form recently and is expected to make an impact in this match as well. The conditions at Paarl might allow her to have a good batting time. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of your captaincy choices for this match.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tazmin Brits: Tazmin Brits can be an excellent differential pick for this match. The Protea opener is not selected by many in their dream 11. But on her day she can make a huge difference in your points tally.

Fran Jonas: The left arm spinner can be a great differential pick for this match as well. She didn't have a great first game but the surface in Paarl is a two paced one where Jonas' left arm orthodox might become a deciding factor.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sinalo Jafta: The Protea wicket-keeper bats way down the order to make any impact. It is advisable to avoid picking her in any of your. Dream 11.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team