SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to kick off as South Africa Women are taking on Sri Lanka Women in Match 1 at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa are the host and are coming into this tournament on the back of a Tri-series win, beating India in the final. They had two decent outings in the warm-ups as well, winning one and losing against England in a run fest. They will be hoping to kick-off their campaign with a win, eyeing a final four place in the semi-final which will not be an easy task in their group, comprising Australia and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have not played a single T20I since their Asia Cup campaign, where they finished runners-up, losing the final against India. They started the tour of South Africa with a win over a quality Irish side in the warm-ups, followed by a defeat against the West Indies. The Lankans are now going to face host South Africa, against whom they will be hoping to break the five match losing streak and start the World Cup on a high.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st Match

Date: 10th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town has been a bit on the slower side lately. However, it will be totally a new start to a tournament and a better pitch is expected. Team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings total is expected to be around 130.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town looks clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka Women Under 19: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of both the sides, host South Africa is expected to start their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Laura Wolvdaardt: The South African opener will be a great captaincy choice ahead of this game. She had a brilliant last edition of the T20 World Cup and has started well with a half century in one of the warm-up games here.

Chloe Tryon: Chloe Tryon’s recent form has been excellent. She played a match winning half century against India in the recently concluded Tri-series final before the world cup. In addition, she had a couple of decent warm-up games as well.

Harshitha Samarawickrama: The Sri Lankan top order batter will be another great captaincy option to go forward with. She was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup last year. She also scored a half century in one of the warm-up games.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nonkululeko Mlaba: Mlaba will be an excellent differential pick for this match. She was South Africa’s highest wicket taker in the recently concluded Tri series, with six wickets at a strike rate of 16.

Tazmin Brits:.Tazmin Brits will open for South Africa alongside Laura Wolvaardt. She is selected in only 12% of the teams as of writing. On her day, the Protea opener can take the game away single handedly. It is advisable to keep her as one of your differential picks for this game.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sinalo Jafta: The Protea wicket-keeper bats way down the order to make any impact and this Protea lineup has a long batting ahead of her. It will be better if you avoid picking Jafta in your XI.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team