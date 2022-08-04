SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 11th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Tips and Team for the Commonwealth Games match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Preview

Both the South African and Sri Lankan women’s teams are yet to win a match in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both teams are out of the semi-finals race but will look to win this game to be in the race for the 3rd place play-off.

South Africa has done well for the most part in both the games but their slow approach at the start of the innings has been very costly for them. They lost the first game against New Zealand by 13 runs and the last game against England by 26 runs. On top of that, their best batter Laura Wolvaardt is batting at number 4 instead of her ideal position at the top. There is some room for improvement in the bowling department as well. South Africa need to learn from their mistakes and rectify them in this game.

Sri Lanka women, on the other hand, have been below average with the bat. They have failed to score runs and that’s the main reason for their poor performance. Their scores in the two games are 106 and 102 respectively. The onus of scoring runs for them is on the shoulders of skipper Chamari Atapattu who has failed miserably in both the games. She will look to lead her side from the front and do well in this game to register their first win of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

SA-W vs SL-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 11th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, Thursday, 3:30 PM IST

SA-W vs SL-W Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will get some purchase as well. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Expect something around 150-160 in the first innings. Anything above that will be a winning total.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

The South African women will be the clear favorites to win this game.

Probable SA-W vs SL-W Playing XI

Sri Lanka-Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Rajapaksha, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva,, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Sri Lanka-Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Rajapaksha, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva,, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Top Captaincy Choices for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Inoka Ranaweera: Inoka Ranaweera has been the best bowler for Sri Lanka in recent times. She is the best bowler from Sri Lanka and has picked wickets in both the matches that she has played. Ranaweera picked 3 wickets against England and 3 wickets against New Zealand as well. She bowls really tight lines and makes the batters work hard for their runs. Ranaweera is the joint highest wicket taker of the tournament and will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is the best batter for the Proteas. She looks in great touch and has scored runs in both the games. Wolvaardt scored 41 runs in the last game. She is batting too low at number 4 which isn’t her ideal position. Wolvaardt can score big if she bats up the order but despite that she’ll be a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Oshadi Ranasinghe: Oshadi Ranasinghe is another in form bowler from Sri Lanka. Ranasinghe has picked 2 wickets each in the two games that Sri Lanka has played in this tournament. She is also handy with the bat and has scored 13 and 18* respectively in the two games. Ranasinghe will contribute with both bat and ball which makes her a top captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Anneke Bosch (8.5 Credits): Anneke Bosch is the best budget pick for this game. She will open the innings and will bowl 2-3 overs as well. Bosch scored 32 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. She’ll score big once she gets set. Bosch is a must pick for this game.

Shabnim Ismail (8.5 credits): Shabnim Ismail did really well against England. She used her pace well and picked 2 wickets. Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket and she can trouble the batters with her pace and bounce. She will be a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Tazmin Brits: Tazmin Brits will be the best differential pick for this game. She will open the inning and will keep the wickets as well. Brits did well in the last game and scored 38 runs. She likes to hold one end and play till the end. Brits will also give points from catches and stumpings.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If SA-W Bats First: C - Inoka Ranaweera, VC - Oshadi Ranasinghe

If SL-W Bats First: C - Chamari Atapattu, VC - Anneke Bosch

Mega League Team for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If SA-W Bats First: C - Laura Wolvaardt, VC - Shabnim Ismail

If SL-W Bats First: C - Chloe Tryon, VC - Kavisha Dilhari

Which Contests to Join for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.