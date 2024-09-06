SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Team and Tips, Playing XI: Australia tour of Scotland 2024

Australia won the first T20I very dominatingly and with the kind of form their batters are in, it should be another easy win for the Aussies in this second T20I.

Match Preview: SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

This will be the 2nd T20I game of the series between Scotland and Australia. The venue for this series will be the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh and the match will start at 6:30 PM IST on September 6.

Australia chased down 154 runs in just 9.4 overs and won the first game quite convincingly. Travis Head continued his exceptional form and scored 80 off just 25 deliveries. Mitchell Marsh 39 (12) and Jos Inlgis 27* (13) also did a great job. The bowlers did a good job as well and the Aussies will be eyeing a series win in this game.

Scotland had a few batters getting off to starts but they failed to convert them into a big score. The likes of George Munsey, Richie Berrington and Brandon McMullen will be the key players for this game as well. The bowlers will have to at their best if they are to win this game.

SCO vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones/Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask,Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Jasper Davidson/Chris Greaves, Charlie Cassell/Chris Sole, Brad Wheal

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis/Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis/Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

SCO vs AUS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Edinburgh will be a good one for batting with movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners won’t get much assistance off the deck but they will be important as well. Overall, the batters should dominate the game as we saw in the last game. Teams will prefer chasing.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The weather will be around 15-16 degrees celsius during the match.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

The Australian skipper was at his destructive best in the first game where he scored 39 runs off just 12 deliveries.

Marsh will look to attack from the first ball and can take the game away from Scotland in just a few overs if he gets going. He will be a must-pick for this match in fantasy cricket.

Xavier Bartlett (AUS)

Xavier Bartlett bowled with the new ball and then one over towards the end as well. He picked up 2 wickets and contributed in the field as well.

Bartlett is a genuine wicket-taker and can fetch plenty of points with his bowling in this match.

Jake Fraser McGurk (AUS)

Jake Fraser McGurk’s struggle to find some form continued in the last game when he got dismissed for a duck on his T20I debut. But he’s a quality player who is capable of winning games on his own.

McGurk will be eager to do well in this match and will be a good pick in fantasy cricket as he can help you win big when on song.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head continued his exceptional form as he scored 80 runs off just 25 deliveries. He attacked from the first ball and made full use of the field restrictions in the first six overs.

Head will be the most popular captaincy choice for this game as he can make an impact in fantasy cricket even if he plays for a few overs.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa picked up 2 wickets in the first game. He is a proven performer in T20Is and will be in for another good game with the ball.

Zampa will trouble Scotland’s middle order and can easily pick-up 2-3 wickets in this match. He will be a top C/VC option.

Sean Abbott (AUS)

Sean Abbott picked up 3 wickets in the first T20I. He bowled in the power play and then in the death overs where the chances of picking up wickets are quite high.

Abbott will field in the hotspots so he can fetch few extra points from catches as well. He will be an excellent C/VC option, especially, if Australia is bowling first.

SCO vs AUS Player to Avoid

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David is expected to bat as low as number 6-7 in this game. He is a good player but he won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact and will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

