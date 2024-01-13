SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 35 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are a strong side and the defending champions will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Date

13 January 2024

Time

10:45 AM IST

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Aaron Hardie is the top-run scorer for Perth Scorchers with 287 runs in 8 innings at an Avg. of 47.83 and SR of 131.05

Josh Inglis has scored 203 runs in 7 innings for Perth Scorchers at an Avg. of 50.75 and SR of 134.44

Jason Behrendorff has been the top bowler for Perth Scorchers and has taken 11 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 8.05

Lance Morris also taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

Colin Munro is the top-run scorer for Brisbane Heat with 224 runs in 7 innings at an Avg. of 37.33 and SR of 140.88.

Sam Billings has scored 145 runs in 7 innings for Brisbane Heat at an Avg. of 20.71 and SR of 140.78

Xavier Bartlett has been the top bowler for Brisbane Heat and has claimed 15 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.44.

Paul Walter has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 8.24.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The team that wins the toss will not hesitate to bat first and put a huge score on the board. Chasing has become a bit difficult with the Pacers getting good help from the surface. With massive bounce and carry on offer the ball tends to help the seam bowlers under the lights.

Weather Report

There is a 5% chance of rain but we are likely to get a full result.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (C), Josh Inglis (Wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Hamish McKenzie, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris.

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (C), Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings (Wk), Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

SCO vs HEA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SCO vs HEA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Michael Nesser: Michael Neser’s recent performance in the clash against the Scorchers was nothing short of spectacular. His ability to turn the tide of the game makes him a popular choice.

Xavier Bartlett: With an impressive tally of 15 wickets in just 7 matches, Bartlett’s ability to strike at crucial junctures makes him an enticing captaincy option.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has a selection % of less than 22 as of now. McSweeney will bat in the top order and can chip in with crucial runs. The track will also be nice for batting.

Matt Renshaw: Matt Renshaw has a selection % of less than 12 as of now. Renshaw is a dynamite batter who can score quick runs.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Cooper Connolly: Cooper Connolly might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Spencer Johnson and Lance Morris.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Brown, Laurie Evans, Michael Neser and Cooper Connolly.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Matt Renshaw, Jason Behrendorff and Spencer Johnson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nathan McSweeney, Laurie Evans, Mitchell Swepson and Lance Morris.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction:

