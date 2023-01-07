SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 33, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Perth Scorchers are in the 2nd position with 5 wins in 7 matches. They lost their last game against the Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets. They are in good form as a team, especially in the bowling department. The batting meanwhile, is their weak point as they don’t have enough depth in their batting. Ashton Turner and Josh Inglis are the only consistent players with the bat.

Brisbane Heat are in the 7th position with 2 wins in 7 games. Their last game against the Sydney Sixers was washed out. Heat is going through a lean patch as well. They need to be consistent with the bat. The likes of Colin Munro and Sam Billings must perform consistently. Their pacers are in good form while the spinners have been ineffective in most of the games. Brisbane will be eyeing a win in this game.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Date 7th January 2023

Time 3:45 PM IST

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Optus stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The pacers will get plenty of assistance with the new ball. There will be little to no help for the spinners. The pacers have been very successful while the batters have dominated the games played at this venue. The average first innings score here is 167 runs. Chasing sides have won 3 out of 4 games played at the Optus stadium this season.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of weather interruption.

Team News

Faf du Plessis has left for the SA20 while Jhye Richardson is ruled out due to injury. Lance Morris, David Payne and Chris Sabburg have been added to the squad.

Xavier Bartlett has been added to the Heat squad.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris/David Payne

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson/Xavier Bartlett

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers despite Faf du Plessis and Jhye Richardson’s absence is looking more balanced than the Brisbane Heat. They have an excellent bowling attack and are expected to win this game.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Michael Neser: Michael Neser scored 45* runs in the last game. He is the lead pacer for Brisbane and is capable with the bat as well. He picked up 3 wickets in the second last game. Neser will be a popular captaincy pick in fantasy cricket.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is expected to bat at 3 in this game or he can even open the innings as well. He’s one of the best batters in the Big Bash League and can win games on his own when on song. Inglis has been in excellent form as well this season. He will be an excellent captaincy option.

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye will be the lead bowler for the Scorchers in Richardson’s absence. He will bowl in the power surge and in the death overs. He has been in great form and can pick up a few wickets in this game. Tye will be a good captaincy choice.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matt Kelly: Matt Kelly has been decent in the couple of games that he has played in BBL 12. He will be an important bowler in Jhye Richardson’s absence. Kelly picked up one wicket and scored 17 runs as well. He will be an ideal differential pick.

David Payne: David Payne is expected to play this game for the Perth Scorchers. He is a good left-arm pacer who can swing the new ball and is decent in the death overs as well. Payne will be a top differential pick.

Josh Brown: Josh Brown played an exceptional inning against the Sydney Sixers. He will be an excellent differential pick as he can score big once he gets going. He will be an important player for Brisbane at the top.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson has played well in only one game this season. He has been struggling a lot with the bat and can be avoided in your fantasy teams.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team