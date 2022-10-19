SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Scotland vs Ireland Match 7, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

Scotland defeated the West Indies in their first game of the T20 World Cup 2022 by 42 runs. They have a great squad with many talented players who are capable of defeating any side in the world. The Scottish middle order failed to get going against the West Indies and they’ll look to do well in this game. The likes of Matthew Cross and Richie Berrington are excellent batters and can score big when they get going. Calum MacLeod looked in serious form in the last game.

Bowlers won the game for Scotland as they bundled out the West Indies for 118 runs. Mark Watt bowled beautifully while Michael Leask and Brad Wheal also bowled well. Scotland has a strong bowling unit and all of them are bowling well. They’ll look to continue their good form and move one step closer to the Super 12 round.

Also Read: Ross Taylor picks five emerging batters to keep an eye on at the T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland, on the other hand, had a poor start to their campaign as they lost their first game against Zimbabwe by 31 runs. They started well and were in control of the game before Sikandar Raza played a blinder. The Irish bowlers leaked plenty of runs towards the end. They’ll need to be consistent in the slog-overs.

The batters then failed miserably, especially the top order as they lost their top 4 for just 22 runs. Senior players like Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, and George Dockrell must perform in this game. They have many young batters who can win games on their own when on song. Ireland needs to play as a team in this game to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super 12 round alive.

SCO vs IRE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Scotland vs Ireland, Match 7, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 19th October 2022, Tuesday, 9:30 AM IST

SCO vs IRE Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for the batters and there will be something for the bowlers as well. It was a little two-paced in the last game and the ball was gripping a bit in the second innings. Overall, it’s a good pitch for batting and the batters can play their shots. There will be some movement with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 164 runs. Chasing sides have won only 1 out of 5 T20Is played here. Teams may look to bat after winning the toss.

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched but Scotland is in good form as a team and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game.

Predicted SCO vs IRE Playing XI

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirne (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joshua Little: Joshua Little will be an excellent captaincy pick in fantasy cricket. He will lead Ireland’s bowling attack and has been in exceptional form lately. He swings the new ball and picks wickets in the power play and then in the death overs as well. Little picked up 3 wickets in the first game and can fetch plenty of points with his bowling in this game too.

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is another talented player and a must-pick option in your fantasy teams. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is decent with the bat and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat. Adair picked up 2 wickets and scored 9 runs against Zimbabwe. He is a utility player and an ideal captaincy option.

Mark Watt: Mark Watt is one of the most economical bowlers in T20 cricket. He bowls tight lines and lengths and doesn’t allow the batters to play freely. He is a wicket-taker for Scotland and will be a good captaincy choice for this game. He picked up 2 wickets and conceded only 14 runs in his four overs. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket for this match.

Differential Picks for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Match

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington will bat at number 4 for Scotland. He is one of the best batters for his side. He is a talented batter and was in good form in the practice game and looked in good touch in the first game as well. Berrington can take the game away from the opposition if he gets going. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher scored 27 runs against Zimbabwe. He had a forgettable day with the ball but he’s a good all-rounder and will fetch points from both batting and bowling. He has been a consistent performer for Ireland and will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany is will be an ideal differential pick for this match. He will bowl an or two of his leg-spin and will bat at number 6 or 7. He is a talented player who can play big shots and can fetch points with his bowling as well. He scored 24 runs in the first game. He can help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket if he gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Match

If SCO Bats First: C - Curtis Campher, VC - Joshua Little

If IRE Bats First: C - Harry Tector, VC - Richie Berrington

Mega League Team for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Match

If SCO Bats First: C - Mark Adair, VC - Mark Watt

If IRE Bats First: C - Lorcan Tucker, VC - Brad Wheal

Which Contests to Join for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.